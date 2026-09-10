Volition Presents Early Stage I Solid Cancer Detection at the ESMO MAP Conference

Targets $36 Billion TAM in Early Cancer Detection and MRD.

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, announces the presentation of an abstract1 at the European Society of Medical Oncology Molecular Analysis for Precision Oncology Conference (ESMO MAP) in London this week. The presentation entitled "Early stage I solid cancer detection by direct ChIP-seq of short CTCF-protected plasma ctDNA" and given by Dr. Andrew Retter, highlights the use of its Capture-Seq™ technology in the detection of early-stage I solid cancer.

Dr Andrew Retter, Medical Consultant, Volition, said:

"We were delighted to be selected to present in the main auditorium at this prestigious conference.

"From a clinical perspective, the proof of concept and early blinded validation results reported are extremely encouraging. In two independent cohorts we reported no false positives and detected 49/49 cancers in the first cohort (including 23 early stage I/II and 21 healthy controls) and validated it in a second blinded cohort with 13/14 later stage cancers detected with 10 additional healthy controls2.

"We also subsequently reported data from a blinded validation cohort of 81 subjects (colorectal and lung cancer patients = 59, healthy controls = 22) and the results are likewise very promising; the early-stage cancer detection of 95% of stage I and II cancers is particularly noteworthy3.

"For patients, the potential significance is huge. If validated in larger cohorts, CTCF Capture-Seq™ could contribute to Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) fulfilling a significant unmet clinical need.

"We also believe that Capture-Seq™ has the potential to play a role in cancer management, including but not limited to, Minimal Residual Disease detection and treatment monitoring, either alone or potentially in combination with other technologies too."

Dr Jake Micallef, Chief Scientific Officer, Volition added:

"This new method isolated CTCF-protected plasma ctDNA from background cell free DNA bound to nucleosomes2. Analysis of the isolated CTCF-protected ctDNA produced sequencing data sets for blood samples from early stage cancer patients that were absent from blood samples of healthy control subjects.

"These methodological and technological breakthroughs represent a novel liquid biopsy method for a novel class of potentially thousands of liquid biopsy sequence biomarkers. Capture-Seq™ shows potential for both a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) approach, either alone or in combination with other tests, and the detection of Minimal Residual Disease (MRD).

"We are fast-tracking the development of Capture-Seq™: conducting further studies, including competing conditions and working with oncology Key Opinion Leaders.

"Volition is, I believe, the first liquid biopsy company to focus on circulating cell free nucleoproteins and we have filed a number of new patents to protect this technology."

Details:

ESMO MAP brings together leading experts in oncology, molecular diagnostics, and precision medicine for two days of high-level exchange, collaboration, and innovation.

10th September, 14:55pm, Main Auditorium, London Business Design Centre

Conference abstract Pamart, D., et al. Direct analysis of transcription factor protected cfDNA in plasma by ChIP-seq: measurement of altered CTCF binding in cancer is a novel biomarker for liquid biopsy. Clin Epigenet (2026). https://doi.org/10.1186/s13148-026-02205-x Data on File : Volition TAM Model

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help detect and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early detection and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Media Enquiries: Louise Batchelor, Volition, mediarelations@volition.com +44 (0)7557 774620

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