Vizient Analysis Reveals Early and Varied Drug Pricing Shifts Following Enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new analysis from Vizient® shows that drug manufacturers are adjusting pricing strategies in markedly different ways ahead of upcoming Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program (MDPNP) changes under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The findings show a redistribution of pricing behavior across Medicare Parts B and D, with many products accelerating, some leveling off and a subset experiencing notable price decreases. Read Early impacts of the IRA’s Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program: Pricing trends for Medicare Parts B and D.

The analysis reviewed wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) trends across the top-spend Medicare drugs. While multiple provisions of the IRA have not yet been implemented and market dynamics also influence manufacturer decisions, early observations of the IRA’s potential effects on medication access are now emerging.

Drugs covered under Part B show consistent acceleration in price growth

Nearly 90% of drugs covered under Medicare Part B increased their prices at a faster rate than in the pre-enactment period. Median annual price growth rose from 6.5% to 13.3%, and acceleration occurred across every inflation tier. Negotiated Part B drugs will be effectuated early 2028.

Drugs covered under Part D demonstrate more varied pricing trends

Drugs covered under Medicare Part D showed greater segmentation. While most drugs continued to increase prices, lower-growth products experienced the sharpest accelerations, mid-range products saw more modest increases and the highest-growth products slowed, producing a compression of pricing behavior. Seventy-one percent of drugs covered under Part D accelerated, while nearly one-fifth slowed or held flat and 5% decreased.

Negotiated products (IPAY 2026) show the widest divergence

Among the first 10 drugs selected for Medicare negotiation, price changes ranged from moderate accelerations to notable reductions. Six products—including apixaban (Eliquis), rivaroxaban (Xarelto) and etanercept (Enbrel)—accelerated, while four slowed or decreased. Insulin aspart recorded the most significant shift, implementing a one-time 50-75% list-price decrease across all national drug codes, and sitagliptin (Januvia) decreased by 27%.

Manufacturers appear to be recalibrating strategies during a transitional period. “These early indicators suggest manufacturers are navigating an evolving policy environment and preparing for future IRA requirements,” said Carina Dolan, associate vice president, clinical oncology, pharmacoeconomics & market insights, Vizient. “As additional provisions move toward implementation, continued monitoring will be critical to understand what changes are policy-driven versus normal market behavior.”

Vizient is supporting its clients through these changes by establishing a rapid-response resource center for modeling impact and providing calculation support as well as ongoing advocacy. Read the full report. Learn more about how Vizient helps healthcare providers manage pharmacy costs.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc., the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, provides solutions and services to more than two-thirds of the nation's acute care providers and more than one-third of ambulatory providers.

