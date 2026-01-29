Vivos Inc. Strengthens Patent Protection with New U.S. Patent Issuance and PRECISIONGEL™ Trademark Approvals

Kennewick, WA, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL), a pioneer in innovative cancer treatment technologies, announces the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,521,452 B2 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), titled “Radiotherapy Gel and Method of Preparing the Same.” The patent, granted on January 13, 2026, protects critical advancements in the company’s proprietary Precision Radionuclide TherapyTM (PRnT) platform, underpinning its flagship products RadioGel ® (for human applications) and IsoPet ® (for veterinary use).

The patent covers a novel radioactive thermogel suspension featuring a biodegradable, thermosensitive PLGA-g-PEG hydrogel combined with insoluble yttrium phosphate particles incorporating yttrium-90 (⁹⁰Y), as well as insoluble particles of other isotopes that could be used with the hydrogel to deliver precise, localized radiation directly into solid tumors or cancerous tissues. These innovations enable precise, localized beta radiation delivery directly into solid tumors, with the gel remaining injectable at room temperature and solidifying rapidly at body temperature to immobilize the radiation source—minimizing exposure to healthy tissue.

In parallel, the company’s PRECISIONGEL™ trademark has been approved for publication in both the United States and New Zealand. Additionally, Vivos has filed a new patent application further protecting its PrecisionGel hydrogel technology. The new application covers the use of the hydrogel as a carrier for delivery of a range of therapeutic agents such as anti-cancer agents, gene therapy agents, proteins, peptides, etc. and for timed release of such agents once formed into a gel after injection, reinforcing its position in advanced hydrogel-based delivery systems.

“These milestones— the patent issuance, trademark approvals, and new filing—materially enhance the strength and scope of our intellectual property estate and extend our patent protection well into the future,” said Dr. Mike Korenko, CEO of Vivos Inc. “Building a defensible IP position remains a core strategy to drive shareholder value, support ongoing clinical progress, enable global commercial expansion, and position the company favorably for potential strategic partnerships or other opportunities.”

