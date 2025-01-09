Vivo Infusion Announces Acquisition of Neurology Institute of San Antonio and Vista Infusions

LAKEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vivo Infusion, a nationally recognized provider of accessible and affordable ambulatory infusion services, announced today it has acquired the Neurology Institute of San Antonio (“NISA”) and Vista Infusions (“Vista”) (collectively “the Company”), an industry leader in ambulatory infusion services and a leading neurological center of excellence. With this acquisition, Vivo Infusion will manage nearly 90 ambulatory infusion centers across 15 states. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.





Founded in 2003, the Company provides outstanding patient care to the local community and has grown in the greater San Antonio market through de novo center openings. The Company is a leader as the infusion provider of choice for patients suffering from multiple sclerosis and other neurological conditions. Following the transaction, Vivo will have 20 locations across Texas including infusion centers in Dallas, Houston, Longview, Tyler and San Antonio.

“We are thrilled to continue to build on the reputation of NISA and Vista Infusions and welcome them into the Vivo family,” said Steve Rodgers, Chief Executive Officer of Vivo Infusion. “NISA and Vista continue Vivo’s emphasis as an infusion provider of choice for neurological and autoimmune diseases. We believe that by partnering with leading physician practices like that of Drs. Gazda and Neiman, we can advance the quality of care for patients while improving value. We are delighted to join forces with Drs. Gazda, Neiman, and the entire NISA and Vista teams.”

“I am excited to join the Vivo platform. We look forward to bringing Vivo and Vista together to deliver an industry-leading patient and provider experience,” said Dr. Suzanne Gazda. Dr. Gazda and Dr. Braden Neiman will continue practicing as neurologists with Vivo’s assistance in growth initiatives.

Fifth Third Securities served as the exclusive financial advisor to NISA and Vista Infusions for this transaction.

About Vivo Infusion

Vivo Infusion is a leading provider of accessible, affordable, community-based infusion and injection care for patients suffering from compromised immune systems, cancer-related diagnoses, and other medical conditions. Vivo Infusion provides compassionate, expert care administered in safe, accessible facilities using efficient and cost-effective, patient-focused best practices. Vivo currently serves communities in fifteen states, with plans to expand into additional markets. For more information, visit: https://vivoinfusion.com/.

About NISA and Vista Infusions

Neurology Institute of San Antonio and Vista Infusions is a leading provider of ambulatory infusion services and a neurological center of excellence providing service to patients throughout Texas. The Company specializes in long-term treatment of neurological conditions and has developed a reputation for high quality patient care, professionalism and management of complex conditions in an affordable and accessible setting. For more information, please visit: https://www.vistainfusions.com/.

