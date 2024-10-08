Vividion Therapeutics Appoints Frank Poschen to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vividion Therapeutics, Inc. (Vividion), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing novel discovery technologies to unlock high-value, traditionally undruggable targets with precision therapeutics for devastating cancers and immune disorders, today announced the appointment of Frank Poschen, a pioneer in organizational change and dynamic talent leader, to its Board of Directors and as Chair of the Compensation Committee. Mr. Poschen, Senior Vice President of Global HR Pharmaceuticals at Bayer, will replace Christoph Bertram, Ph.D., who ended his active employment with Bayer and stepped down from his roles as Director on Vividion’s Board of Directors, Chair of the Compensation Committee, and Senior Vice President of Global HR Pharmaceuticals at Bayer, effective September 23, 2024





“We are thrilled to welcome Frank to our Board of Directors as we continue to build and nurture a world-class organization advancing multiple clinical-stage programs, fueled by our highly productive discovery engine and selective small molecule development capabilities,” said Aleksandra Rizo, Chief Executive Officer of Vividion. “As we welcome Frank, I thank Christoph for his invaluable contributions to Vividion over the past several years. We will continue to benefit from them for years to come, and we wish him luck on his next journey.”

“I am excited to contribute to Vividion’s continued growth as a clinical-stage organization and serve as a resource to coach and guide its team of driven and highly skilled individuals to help reach their full potential,” said Mr. Poschen. “Vividion’s foundation is rooted in a decades-long legacy of discovery and curiosity, with a group that is laser-focused on transforming patient care on a global scale. I am thrilled to be joining during such an exciting period of vast opportunity with the chance to make lasting impact as the company continues to flourish.”

Mr. Poschen has over two decades of experience leading companies through strategic growth initiatives to achieve key business objectives. He has served at Bayer for nearly a decade in various HR roles for Global Marketing and Research & Development. As Senior Vice President of Global HR Pharmaceuticals at Bayer he is dedicated to unleashing human potential effectively and efficiently within a highly innovative, fluid, and adaptable ecosystem. Prior to Bayer, Mr. Poschen worked in various HR roles at Grünenthal – a pharmaceutical company focused on pain management – for almost 15 years. He received his Diplom-Kaufmann (M.S.) in business management from Universität Trier in Germany and M.S. in labor relations and organizational psychology from the University of Warwick in the UK.

About Vividion

Vividion Therapeutics, Inc., a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing novel discovery technologies to unlock high value, traditionally undruggable targets with precision therapeutics for devastating cancers and immune disorders. The company’s platform has enabled it to identify hundreds of previously unknown functional pockets on well-validated protein targets implicated in a wide range of diseases, while simultaneously identifying compounds from its proprietary covalent chemistry library that interact in a highly selective manner with those pockets. The company is leveraging its proprietary chemoproteomic platform to advance a diversified pipeline of highly selective small molecule therapeutics targeting high value, traditionally undruggable targets in oncology and immunology. For more information, please visit www.vividion.com.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2023, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 47.6 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Contacts



Vividion Media Contact:

Laurie Sherman, phone +1 858.630.8246

Email: media@vividion.com