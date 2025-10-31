Vistin Pharma ASA: Third quarter and YTD 2025 financial results

Oslo, Norway, 31st of October 2025

Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN) today announces the financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

Revenue in the third quarter ended at MNOK 109 compared to MNOK 106 in Q3 2024. The increase in revenue was driven by 10% higher sales volume. Revenue YTD 2025 ended at MNOK 342 compared to MNOK 316 YTD last year, an increase of 8%

Third quarter EBITDA ended at MNOK 28 compared to MNOK 29 in Q3 2024. EBITDA of MNOK 28 positively affected by higher sales volume, offset by lower global metformin prices compared to same quarter last year. EBITDA for first three months of 2025 ended at MNOK 89 compared to MNOK 77 YTD 2024, an increase of 16%.

The net profit ended at MNOK 18.5 (16.6) for the third quarter of 2025.

All time high production volume in the quarter with 1 600MT Metformin produced.

