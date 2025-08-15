SUBSCRIBE
Vistin Pharma ASA: Second quarter and YTD 2025 financial results

August 15, 2025 | 
1 min read

Oslo, Norway, 15th of August 2025

Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN) today announces the financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

Revenue in the second quarter ended at MNOK 118 compared to MNOK 106 in Q2 2024. The increase in revenue was driven by 17% higher sales volume. Revenue for first half of 2025 ended at MNOK 233 compared to MNOK 210 YTD last year, an increase of 11%.

Second quarter EBITDA ended at MNOK 30 compared to MNOK 27 in Q2 2024, representing 11% increase. EBITDA was positively affected by increased sales volume and continued focus on cost improvements. EBITDA for first half of 2025 ended at MNOK 60 compared to MNOK 48 YTD 2024, an increase of 27%.

The net profit ended at MNOK 40.2 (26.8) for the first half of 2025.

Cash dividend of NOK 1.25 per share distributed to shareholders in June.

The second quarter conference call, which will be held today, 15th of August at 8.30am (CET), will be available via webcast and audio through the following access points:

Webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vvot47w4

Telephone conference (online registration):
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI65266ce5abba480f9cda4180274c996b

The conference call will be held in English.   

Please find the Q2 report and presentation enclosed. The report will also be made available on www.vistin.com.

*****

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97 05 36 21
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Earnings Europe
