Vistagen to Report Fiscal Year 2026 Third Quarter Results and Host Corporate Update Conference Call on February 12, 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience with nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a new class of intranasal product candidates called pherines, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to report results for its fiscal year 2026 third quarter ended December 31, 2025, and provide a corporate update.

The conference call is being webcast live, and a link can be found under “Events” in the Investors section of the Company's website. Please click on the webcast link and follow the prompts for registration and access at least 10 minutes before the call. The webcast will be archived on Vistagen’s website shortly after the call and will be available for at least 90 days.

For participants interested in joining the call via dial-in, please follow the link below to pre-register. After registering, you will receive access to access details via email. https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI3bf0ee6127db48dcbce4d11a90b295b4

About Vistagen

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging a deep understanding of nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a new class of rapid-onset neurocircuitry-focused intranasal product candidates called pherines. Vistagen’s pherine product candidates are designed to achieve therapeutic benefits without requiring absorption into the blood or uptake into the brain, giving them the potential to be a safer alternative to other pharmacological options if successfully developed and approved. Vistagen’s pherine pipeline currently consists of five investigational product candidates focused on improving the current standard of care for multiple highly prevalent indications, including social anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder, and vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes) due to menopause. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

