Vistagen to Present at Psych Congress 2026

Poster presentation highlights positive efficacy signal for fasedienol nasal spray in study participants with very severe social anxiety disorder

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a new class of intranasal product candidates called pherines, today announced it will present data highlighting a positive efficacy signal for its Phase 3 product candidate, fasedienol nasal spray, in public speaking challenge study participants with very severe social anxiety disorder at Psych Congress in New Orleans on Thursday, September 17, and Friday, September 18, 2026.

Poster Presentation

Date: Thursday, September 17, 2026, and Friday, September 18, 2026

Title: Fasedienol Nasal Spray for Acute Treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder in Participants With Baseline LSAS Scores ≥95: Subgroup Analyses from Two Multi-center, Randomized, Placebo-controlled Public Speaking Challenge Trials

Authors: Azmi Nasser, PhD, Michael R. Liebowitz, MD, Aubrey Reid, MS, Imogene Dunn, PhD, Eric Davis, MD, Ross A. Baker, PhD, Angel Angelov, MD, Louis Monti, MD, PhD

Poster Number: 230

About Vistagen

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging a deep understanding of nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a new class of rapid-onset neurocircuitry-focused intranasal product candidates called pherines. Vistagen’s pherine product candidates are designed to achieve therapeutic benefits without requiring absorption into the blood or uptake into the brain, giving them the potential to be a safer alternative to other pharmacological options, if successfully developed and approved. Vistagen’s most advanced intranasal pherine product candidates are fasedienol for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder, itruvone for treatment of major depressive disorder, and refisolone for treatment of vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes) due to menopause. Connect at www.Vistagen.com

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