SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Vistagen to Participate in the 45th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference

February 20, 2025 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience with nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a new class of intranasal product candidates called pherines, will present at the 45th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference.


Vistagen’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Singh, will present a corporate overview on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A webcast will be accessible through the “Events” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.Vistagen.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event.

About Vistagen

Headquartered in South San Francisco, CA, Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging a deep understanding of nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a broad and diverse pipeline of clinical-stage product candidates from a new class of intranasal therapies called pherines.

Pherines specifically and selectively bind to peripheral receptors in human nasal chemosensory neurons, which activate olfactory bulb-to-brain neurocircuits without requiring systemic absorption or uptake into the brain to achieve desired therapeutic benefits and differentiated safety. Vistagen’s neuroscience pipeline also includes an oral prodrug with potential to impact certain neurological conditions involving the NMDA receptor. Vistagen is passionate about developing transformative treatment options to improve the lives of individuals underserved by the current standard of care for multiple highly prevalent indications, including social anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder, and vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes) associated with menopause. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

Contacts

Investor Inquiries:
Mark A. McPartland
markmcp@vistagen.com

Media Inquiries:
Michelle P. Wellington
mwellington@vistagen.com

Northern California Events
Vistagen
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline
Pipeline
JPM25 Day Two: Roche, Amgen, Merck, Lilly and Biogen
January 15, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac