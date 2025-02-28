Virpax Reports Positive Results in Human Study for its Molecular Envelope Technology

BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRPX) (“Virpax” or the “Company”), a company specializing in developing non-addictive products for pain management, post-traumatic stress disorder, central nervous system (CNS) disorders and anti-viral barrier indications, would like to congratulate Nanomerics on completing a human study using the Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) and showing no moderate to severe adverse events. Virpax uses MET in its Envelta (NES100) and NobrXiol.

Envelta is an enkephalin drug product based on a type of nanotechnology delivery approach. The MET is designed to protect and help carry the drug to the brain with the goal of promptly suppressing pain by binding to the delta opioid receptors. Envelta has demonstrated analgesic potential in animal models without the development of opioid tolerance or reward seeking behavior. It is currently being developed in a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS), an institute/center of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In addition, Virpax uses MET with NobrXiol. NobrXiol is being developed for delivery of cannabidiol in the management of epilepsy in children and adults. NobrXiol utilizes the MET as its delivery system to cross the blood brain barrier, propelling the cannabidiol nanoparticles through the nose to the brain via the olfactory nerve. The drug has received pre-Investigational New Drug (PIND) application guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Nanomerics’s Phase I trial, the SUNLIGHT trial, involved 28 days of administration of OC134, powered by the MET and MET alone as eye drops to healthy volunteers. Dosing twice daily (12 h apart) of the healthy study participants with MET eye drops and OC134 eye drops commenced in December 2024 and was completed in January 2025.

The SUNLIGHT trial was a phase I clinical trial; these trials are used to test for the safety, side effects, best dose, and timing of a new treatment. It may also test the best way to give a new treatment (for example, by mouth, infusion into a vein, or injection) and how the treatment affects the body.

All volunteers (n=10) completed the dosing schedule without dropouts and volunteers will report for follow up assessments in February 2025. There were no adverse events of moderate or severe severity reported during the clinical phase of the trial and there were no clinically significant individual changes from baseline or notable trends in safety assessments including safety bloods, vital signs, eye examination, 12 lead ECGs and urine analysis. The topical administration of MET and OC134 eye drops on 56 consecutive occasions were well tolerated by healthy volunteers under the condition of the trial.

Virpax is developing branded, non-addictive pain management products candidates using its proprietary technologies to optimize and target drug delivery. Virpax is initially seeking FDA approval for two prescription drug candidates that employ two different patented drug delivery platforms. Probudur™ is a single injection liposomal bupivacaine formulation being developed to manage post-operative pain and Envelta™ is an intranasal molecular envelope enkephalin formulation being developed to manage acute and chronic pain, including pain associated with cancer. Virpax is also using its intranasal Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) to develop one other prescription product candidate, NobrXiol™, which is being developed for the nasal delivery of a pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) for the management of rare pediatric epilepsy. Virpax has competitive cooperative research and development agreements (CRADAs) for two of its prescription drug candidates, one with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and one with the Department of Defense (DOD). Virpax is also seeking partners for two nonprescription product candidates: AnQlar, which is being developed to inhibit viral replication caused by influenza or SARS-CoV-2, and Epoladerm™, which is a topical diclofenac spray film formulation being developed to manage pain associated with osteoarthritis. For more information, please visit https://www.virpaxpharma.com.and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Nanomerics Ltd is a specialty pharmaceutical company with state-of-the-art laboratories based in London, UK. Nanomerics was founded to commercialise its biocompatible polymer technologies for drug delivery and other applications. Nanomerics’ proprietary technology is based on world leading know-how and scientific leadership in polymer nanotechnology. Nanomerics creates uniquely differentiated, patented pharmaceutical assets, underpinned by high quality science. For example, the company’s Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) is a unique patented biocompatible polymer that delivers a step change in target tissue bioavailability. The founding scientists, Professor Dame Ijeoma F. Uchegbu and Professor Andreas G. Schätzlein developed the technology at the Universities of Strathclyde and Glasgow and, latterly at the UCL School of Pharmacy. Pharmaceutical product candidates in development include the eye drops: OC134 for the treatment of moderate to severe allergic conjunctivitis, OC137 for the treatment of retinal diseases and OC135 for the treatment of glaucoma. For more information, please visit www.nanomerics.com

