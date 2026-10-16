Virion Therapeutics to Present Long-Term Follow-Up Data of VRON-0200 Treatment in Chronic Hepatitis B in a Late-Breaking Oral Presentation at AASLD The Liver Meeting® 2026

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virion Therapeutics, LLC, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing T cell-based immunotherapies that contain checkpoint modifiers, today announced that an abstract reporting long-term follow-up data of VRON-0200, its novel, first-in-class, immunotherapy for HBV Functional Cure, has been selected for a late-breaking oral presentation at The Liver Meeting® 2026, the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), to be held November 5-9, 2026, in Denver, Colorado, USA.

The presentation will report long-term follow-up results from Virion's clinical trial (NCT06070051) in all participants with chronic Hepatitis B who received VRON-0200 alone.

“New antivirals are changing the HBV Functional Cure treatment landscape. However, the field recognizes that immune modulators are necessary to improve treatment responses. We are pleased that the clinical data from our immune modulator, VRON-0200, have been selected as a late-breaking oral presentation at The Liver Meeting®,” said Dr. Andrew Luber, CEO of Virion. “We look forward to sharing these long-term follow up results with the hepatology community as we continue to advance VRON-0200 as a potential interferon-sparing immune modulator for HBV functional cure.”

The presentation details are as follows:

Publication Number: 5016

Abstract Title: A single VRON-0200 dose alone produced durable and/or continuing HBsAg declines, without rebound, for more than two years: complete long-term follow-up results

Session: Late Breaking Abstract Parallel Session

Date and Time: November 9, 2026, 11:15am – 11:30am MT

Presenter: Professor Grace Lai-Hung Wong, MD, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, SAR, China

Late-breaking abstracts will be available on the AASLD website beginning at 8:00am MT on November 5, 2026. Virion plans to issue a press release with additional details following the presentation.

The full scientific program for The Liver Meeting 2026, as well as the abstracts, can be found on the AASLD website.

More details of this study can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov (Identifier: NCT06070051).

About Chronic Hepatitis B

Despite a preventative vaccine, cases of chronic hepatitis B (CHB) continue to rise, with an estimated 254 million persons infected worldwide and 1.1 million deaths per year from HBV-related liver complications. Chronic HBV remains a global health issue with a high unmet medical need since there is no cure available. The current standard of care requires lifelong antiviral therapy to maintain control of the virus. Current and investigational HBV Functional Cure treatments have been limited by their inability to restore a patient’s own immune responses against the virus. As a result, once treatment is discontinued, and the antiviral agents are no longer present, viral rebound typically occurs. As a result, immune modulators are now considered necessary for future cure treatment strategies.

About VRON-0200

VRON-0200 is an investigational therapeutic immunotherapy designed with the goal of providing a functional cure for chronic HBV infection. Clinical data from an ongoing Phase 1b trial have shown VRON-0200 to be safe and well tolerated, and, when given as a single intramuscular dose, was immunogenic, and able to “Spark” anti-HBV activity in chronically HBV-infected patients on nucleos(t)ide therapy alone, and, also, when given with combination antiviral therapies. These results suggest the potential of VRON-0200 to be a key backbone immune modulator for HBV functional cure treatments.

About Virion Therapeutics (Virion)

Virion Therapeutics, LLC is a clinical-stage company developing novel immunotherapies that utilize proprietary checkpoint modifiers to enhance/restore, broaden, and elicit sustained immune responses, with the goal to cure cancer and chronic infectious diseases. Virion’s pipeline now includes its lead VRON-0200 clinical program, and several additional IND-enabling programs, such as its VRON-0300 oncology program for advanced solid tumors, leveraging its proprietary platform technologies.

To learn more, visit www.VirionTx.com

Virion Therapeutics, LLC, Dr. Sue Currie, Chief Operating Officer

scurrie@viriontx.com

1-800-841-9303