Virion Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Clinical Presentation Highlighting VRON-0200 Study Progress Towards Achieving HBV Functional Cure at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting® 2025

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virion Therapeutics, LLC, a clinical stage biotechnology company, developing novel T cell-based immunotherapies that utilize checkpoint modifiers, today announced that an abstract highlighting key new clinical data from its VRON-0200 Chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) program, has been accepted for oral presentation at the upcoming American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), The Liver Meeting®, in Washington, DC, November 7-10, 2025. In addition, Virion announced an abstract highlighting manufacturing enhancements, developed for its platform technologies and used for the VRON-0200 program, has been accepted for oral presentation at the upcoming Vaccines Summit in Boston, MA, November 13-15, 2025.

The AASLD oral presentation will highlight VRON-0200’s safety, tolerability, and clinical activity, including the first long-term VRON-0200 post-dosing results in chronically HBV-infected patients, from its Phase 1b clinical trial.

“Chronic HBV infection affects close to 260 million persons worldwide and contributes to almost 1 million deaths per year from liver related complications. To date, investigational treatments have failed to restore the immunity needed to control the virus, resulting in viral rebound, which is the 'Achilles heel' of current HBV Functional Cure regimens,” said Dr. Andrew D. Luber, Pharm.D., CEO of Virion. Luber added, “We look forward to sharing our latest findings at AASLD, including long-term follow-up responses that support VRON-0200’s potential to be the foundational backbone, as the 'Spark' to a Functional Cure for Chronic HBV.”

Oral Presentation, AASLD’s, The Liver Meeting®:

Title: HBsAg declines observed with VRON-0200 alone are rapidly enhanced with the addition of combination antiviral therapies: results from a Phase 1b study for functional cure in chronically HBV-infected patients (Abstract # 0196)

Presenter: Grace Lai-Hung Wong, MD, MBChB, Medical Data Analytics Centre, Department of Medicine and Therapeutics, and Institute of Digestive Disease, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Session: Next-generation HBV Therapeutics: Emerging Therapies and Search for Functional Cure

Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Presentation Time: 5:15 pm – 5:30 pm

Oral Presentation, Vaccines Summit:

Title: Application of a digital droplet polymerase chain reaction (ddPCR) assay platform for assessing physical and infectious titers of VRON-0200, a novel therapeutic vaccine

Presenter: Paula, MacDonald, Chief Technology Officer, Virion Therapeutics, LLC

Session: Bioprocessing & Manufacturing

Dates: November 13-15, 2025

About Chronic Hepatitis B

Despite a preventative vaccine, cases of chronic hepatitis B (HBV) continue to rise, with an estimated 254 million persons infected worldwide and 1.1 million deaths per year from HBV-related liver complications. Chronic HBV remains a global health issue with a high unmet medical need, since there is no cure available. The current standard of care requires lifelong antiviral therapy to maintain control of the virus.

About VRON-0200

VRON-0200 is a therapeutic immunotherapy designed with the goal of providing a functional cure for chronic HBV infection. Clinical data from an ongoing Phase 1b trial have shown VRON-0200 to be safe and well tolerated, and, when given as a single intramuscular dose, was immunogenic, and able to “Spark” anti-HBV activity in chronically HBV-infected patients on nucleos(t)ide therapy alone, and, also, when administered first and given with combination antiviral therapies. These results suggest the potential of VRON-0200 to be the key backbone agent, in combination HBV functional cure regimens.

About Virion Therapeutics (Virion)

Virion Therapeutics, LLC is a clinical-stage company developing novel immunotherapies that utilize proprietary checkpoint modifiers to enhance/restore, broaden, and elicit sustained immune responses, with the goal to cure cancer and chronic infectious diseases. Virion has since developed a robust pipeline, including its lead VRON-0200 clinical program, and several additional IND-enabling programs, such as its VRON-0300 oncology program for advanced solid tumors, leveraging its proprietary platform technologies.

To learn more, visit www.VirionTx.com.

Virion Therapeutics, LLC, Dr. Sue Currie, Chief Operating Officer

scurrie@viriontx.com

1-800-841-9303