Virbac Corporation appoints Jason Bailey as CFO and Elijah Reid as VP of HR in a continuous effort to transform the organization and accelerate strategic growth

WESTLAKE, Texas, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virbac Corporation today announced the executive appointments of Jason L. Bailey as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), North America, and Elijah Reid as Vice President, Human Resources, North America, effective November 2, 2026.

In these strategic executive roles, Bailey will lead regional financial strategy, operational alignment, FP&A, commercial finance, and technology integration, while Reid will oversee workforce strategy, talent acquisition, organizational design, leadership development, enterprise culture, and HR transformation. Together, their combined leadership will align financial discipline and human capital capabilities to drive sustainable growth and profitability across North American markets. "We are so excited to welcome Jason and Elijah to our team, they will be instrumental in fueling our growth agenda and continuing to strengthen our talent pool," said Giovanni Abruzzini, President and CEO of Virbac Corporation.

About Jason L. Bailey

Jason joins Virbac with over 20 years of executive financial and operational experience across the biotech, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors. He previously served as CFO at enableCV and Modern Meadow, and led financial leadership globally for Smith & Nephew's $1.5 billion Advanced Wound Management division, following strategic finance roles at Galderma, Sanofi-Aventis, and Kinetic Concepts.

About Elijah Reid

Elijah brings extensive HR executive experience across pharmaceutical distribution, biopharmaceuticals, R&D, and consumer markets. He most recently served as Vice President and HR Business Partner for U.S. Supply Chain at Cencora. His executive background also includes key leadership roles at Galderma across commercial operations, sales, R&D, and consumer divisions, as well as foundational HR positions at Nestlé Waters North America and McCormick & Company.

About Virbac

At Virbac, we provide innovative solutions to veterinarians, farmers and animal owners in more than 100 countries around the world. Covering more than 50 species, our range of products and services enables us to diagnose, prevent and treat most pathologies. Every day, we are committed to improving animals' quality of life and working together to shape the future of animal health. For more information visit virbacus.com.

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SOURCE Virbac