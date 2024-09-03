SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Viracta Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 3, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide, today announced that Mark Rothera, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place in New York City on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Viracta website under “Events and Presentations” and archived for 90 days.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
Viracta is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Viracta’s lead product candidate is an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir (collectively referred to as Nana-val). Nana-val is currently being evaluated in multiple ongoing clinical trials, including a potentially registrational, global, multicenter, open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of multiple subtypes of relapsed or refractory (R/R) Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma (NAVAL-1), as well as a multinational, open-label Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic (R/M) EBV+ nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) and other advanced EBV+ solid tumors. Viracta is also pursuing the application of its “Kick and Kill” approach in other virus-related cancers.

For additional information, please visit www.viracta.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Faerm
Chief Financial Officer
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
ir@viracta.com

SOURCE Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Southern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of young woman standing in front of exit door
Layoffs
Boundless Bio Announces ‘Modest Reduction’ to San Diego Workforce
August 13, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Rajesh Misra, Principal, Life Sciences Quality and Regulatory, KPMG; Denise Mead, Healthcare and Life Sciences Technology Leader, Microsoft; Don Soong, Sr. Director/GM, QARA and Spend Transparency Solutions, IQVIA
Partnered
QARA Professionals Question a Future with Cybersecurity Issues, US Litigation, and the EU AI Act
August 12, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Pictured: Sign at FibroGen's headquarters in Calif
Layoffs
FibroGen to Lay Off 127 Workers in San Francisco
August 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Money growth/iStock, RomoloTavani
Funding
Symbiotic Capital Launches With More Than $600M to Provide Life Science Loans
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor