Press Releases

Vir Biotechnology to Provide Corporate Update and Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 5, 2025

October 22, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR), today announced that the Company will provide a corporate update and report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, on November 5, 2025. The Company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on November 5, 2025.



The corporate update and financial results will be provided via a press release shortly after market close and will be accessible on the News page in the Investors section of the Vir Biotechnology website. The webcast may be accessed on the Events & Presentations page of the Vir Biotechnology website. Participants must register in advance to receive a unique webcast access link. An archived replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by discovering and developing medicines for serious infectious diseases and cancer. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes programs for chronic hepatitis delta and multiple dual-masked T-cell engagers across validated targets in solid tumor indications. Vir Biotechnology also has a preclinical portfolio of programs across a range of infectious diseases and oncologic malignancies. Vir Biotechnology routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.


Contacts

Media Contact
CorporateComms@vir.bio

Investor Contact
IR@vir.bio

