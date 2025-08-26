SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Vir Biotechnology to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

August 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that Marianne De Backer, M.Sc., Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 9 at 1:05 p.m. PT / 4:05 p.m. ET in New York, New York.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be made available under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir Biotechnology website and will be archived for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by discovering and developing medicines for serious infectious diseases and cancer. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes programs for chronic hepatitis delta and multiple dual-masked T-cell engagers across validated targets in solid tumor indications. Vir Biotechnology also has a preclinical portfolio of programs across a range of infectious diseases and oncologic malignancies. Vir Biotechnology routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.


Contacts

Media
Corporate Communications, Vir Biotechnology
corporatecomms@vir.bio

Investors
Richard Lepke
Senior Director, Investor Relations
rlepke@vir.bio

Northern California Events
