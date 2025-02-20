Vir Biotechnology to Participate in TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that members of the executive team are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 4 at 8:50 a.m. PT / 11:50 a.m. ET in Boston, Massachusetts.





A live webcast of the fireside chat will be made available under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir Biotechnology website and will be archived for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by discovering and developing medicines for serious infectious diseases and cancer. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes infectious disease programs for chronic hepatitis delta and chronic hepatitis B infections and multiple dual-masked T-cell engagers across validated targets in solid tumor indications. Vir Biotechnology also has a preclinical portfolio of programs across a range of infectious diseases and oncologic malignancies. Vir Biotechnology routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

Contacts



Media

Arran Attridge

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

aattridge@vir.bio

Investors

Richard Lepke

Senior Director, Investor Relations

rlepke@vir.bio