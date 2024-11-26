Vir Biotechnology to Host Virtual Investor Event on PRO-XTEN™ Masked T-Cell Engager Programs

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) today announced it will host a virtual investor event to discuss initial data from the dual-masked Phase 1 T-cell engagers VIR-5818 targeting a variety of HER2-expressing solid tumors and VIR-5500 targeting PSMA in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) along with updates on the PRO-XTEN™ platform on January 8, 2025, at 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET.





A live webcast will be available on https://investors.vir.bio/ and will be archived on www.vir.bio for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by discovering and developing medicines for serious infectious diseases and cancer. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes infectious disease programs for chronic hepatitis delta and chronic hepatitis B infections and programs across several clinically validated targets in solid tumor indications. Vir Biotechnology also has a preclinical portfolio of programs across a range of other infectious diseases and oncologic malignancies. Vir Biotechnology routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

Vir Biotechnology has exclusive rights to the PRO-XTEN™ masking platform for oncology and infectious disease. PRO-XTEN™ is a trademark of Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Sanofi company.

