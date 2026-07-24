Vir Biotechnology Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that Brent Sabatini, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, has been appointed Interim Principal Financial Officer, effective July 23. Jason O’Byrne is leaving the Company to pursue another opportunity and will remain with Vir Biotechnology through August 3 to ensure a smooth transition. The Company has initiated a comprehensive search to identify its next Chief Financial Officer.

"Brent has deep institutional knowledge and financial acumen and has played a significant role in our strategic business development efforts and latest public offering, which helped to establish a strong cash position for the Company,” said Marianne De Backer, Chief Executive Officer of Vir Biotechnology. “The Board and I are confident that our financial organization is in good hands as we manage through this transition."

Mr. Sabatini has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer for Vir Biotechnology since February 2023. He has more than two decades of relevant experience and was previously Head of Finance at Capsida Biotherapeutics, Inc. Prior to that, Mr. Sabatini was at Amgen Inc. from 2004 to 2021 where he progressed through various positions of increasing responsibility, including leadership roles in Accounting, Tax and Financial Planning and Analysis. Mr. Sabatini is a Certified Public Accountant and received a B.S. in Accountancy from California State University, Northridge and an MBA from the University of Michigan’s Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by discovering and developing medicines for serious infectious diseases and cancer. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes programs for chronic hepatitis delta and multiple PRO-XTEN® dual-masked T-cell engagers across validated targets in solid tumor indications. Vir Biotechnology also has a preclinical portfolio of programs across a range of infectious diseases and oncologic malignancies. Vir Biotechnology routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

Vir Biotechnology retains exclusive rights to the PRO-XTEN® masking platform for oncology and infectious disease. PRO-XTEN® is a trademark of Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Sanofi company.

Media Contact

Caren Scannell

Director, Communications

cscannell@vir.bio



Investor Contact

Kiki Patel, PharmD

Head of Investor Relations

kpatel@vir.bio