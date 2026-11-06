ViiV Healthcare Commits $100 Million to Build More Resilient Local HIV Care Networks Across the United States

Three-year investment will support local HIV organizations, strengthen navigation and referral networks, and provide flexible funding to connect those most impacted by HIV to treatment and prevention support services

Builds on more than $185 million already invested in over 470 community-based organizations between 2020 and 2026

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ViiV Healthcare, the global specialist HIV company majority owned by GSK, with Shionogi as a shareholder, today announced a $100 million, three-year commitment through its U.S. Positive Action program, to provide sustained support to community organizations delivering HIV prevention and treatment services and advocacy; strengthen the navigators and referral networks that help people connect to and remain in care; and provide flexible funding to address emerging gaps in access in communities most impacted by HIV.

Randevyn Piérre, Head of U.S. External Affairs at ViiV Healthcare, said: “For nearly 30 years, our U.S. Positive Action program has shown us that breakthroughs in HIV science have the greatest impact when they are matched by strong, community-led solutions. This $100 million commitment builds on that legacy, investing in trusted community organizations help people overcome persistent barriers to accessing HIV prevention and treatment and ensure advances reach the people and places that need them most. By bringing together scientific innovation and sustained investment in communities, we can help accelerate progress towards ending the HIV epidemic.”

Grounded in decades of trust, partnership, and learning, ViiV Healthcare has shaped the U.S. Positive Action program around community-identified priorities. The program, founded to accelerate the HIV response and connect people to care in communities disproportionately impacted by HIV, is built on continuous listening to drive sustainable progress and lasting impact.

This new funding approach is designed to give community partners greater continuity, strengthen connections across local HIV support service networks, and provide the flexibility to respond when new barriers to access emerge.

Between 2020 and 2026, ViiV Healthcare awarded more than $185 million to over 470 community-based organizations across 215 communities in the U.S., including Puerto Rico. The 2027–2029 strategy extends and expands that support through three connected funding streams:

Long-Term Support for Local HIV Service Delivery: Multi-year investments that support the sustainability of organizations providing HIV prevention and treatment services, enabling continuous, community-led impact.

Multi-year investments that support the sustainability of organizations providing HIV prevention and treatment services, enabling continuous, community-led impact. Systems-Level Partnerships: Partner with trusted intermediaries to scale community-driven solutions that expand access to essential services, strengthen local capacity and health systems, and support long-term community-led impact.

Partner with trusted intermediaries to scale community-driven solutions that expand access to essential services, strengthen local capacity and health systems, and support long-term community-led impact. Rapid-Response Resources: Flexible, responsive funding that addresses emerging critical access gaps and supports direct service providers, referral networks, and community partners that help people stay connected or reconnect to care in communities most impacted by HIV.

Cecilia Kihara, Director of External Affairs Giving at ViiV Healthcare, said: “Community organizations know where barriers to accessing treatment and prevention services exist and what it takes to remove them. This funding will put sustained and flexible resources behind solutions shaped by community experience, helping organizations reach people most impacted by HIV and connect them with the care and support they need.”

Funding applications for this round of U.S. Positive Action community giving are expected to open in early 2027. Organizations interested in applying for funding support through the U.S. Positive Action program can visit our website for more information.

About ViiV Healthcare

ViiV Healthcare is a global specialist HIV company established in November 2009 with GSK (LSE: GSK) and Shionogi as current shareholders. The company is dedicated to delivering advances in treatment and care for people living with HIV and for people who could benefit from HIV prevention. ViiV Healthcare’s aims to take a deeper and broader interest in HIV and AIDS than any company has done before and take a new approach to deliver effective and innovative medicines for HIV treatment and prevention, as well as support communities affected by HIV.

For more information on the company, its management, portfolio, pipeline, and commitment, please visit viivhealthcare.com.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at gsk.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

GSK cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by GSK, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the “Risk Factors” section in GSK’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2025, and GSK’s Q2 Results for 2026.

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