Vicore to Present at Pareto Securities’ 16th Annual Healthcare Conference

September 15, 2025 | 
STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (STO:VICO), unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs), today announced participation at Pareto Securities' 16th Annual Healthcare Conference 2025:

  • Location: Stockholm, Sweden

  • Format: Presentation and 1×1 meetings

  • Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, September 16 at 3:45 PM CEST

  • Participants: Hans Jeppsson, CFO, and Bertil Lindmark, CMO

The company's management will also be available for meetings at the conference.

More information about the event can be found on Pareto's webpage:
https://paretosec.com/updates/events-and-conferences

For further information, please contact:
Megan Richards, VP of IR, Communications, and Portfolio Strategy, tel: +1 978 269-4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com
Hans Jeppsson, CFO, tel: +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma
Vicore Pharma Holding AB is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid (C21), is a first-in-class oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 (AT2) receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF.

The company is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange (VICO). www.vicorepharma.com

