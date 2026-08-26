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Vicore Pharma to Present at The Pareto Securities 17th Annual Healthcare Conference

August 26, 2026 | 
1 min read

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:VICO)(Nasdaq US:VCRE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs), today announced that the company will participate in the Pareto Securities 17th Annual Healthcare Conference in Stockholm.

Location: Hotel At Six, Stockholm, Sweden
Format: Presentation and 1×1 meetings
Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, September 2, 2026, 14:25-14:45 CEST
Participant: Hans Jeppsson, Chief Financial Officer

For more information, please contact:
Hans Jeppsson, CFO, +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma
Vicore Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is an oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF. Vicore Pharma is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (VICO) and Nasdaq US (VCRE). www.vicorepharma.com

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Vicore Pharma to Present at the Pareto Securities 17th Annual Healthcare Conference

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding



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