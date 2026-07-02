Vicore Pharma to Commence Trading in the United States on the Nasdaq Stock Market

Vicore Pharma Holding AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:VICO)(Nasdaq US:VCRE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists, today announced that American Depositary Shares (ADSs) representing its common shares will commence trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq US) on July 2, 2026, under the ticker symbol VCRE. Each ADS represents 10 common shares of the company.

The listing on Nasdaq US follows the declaration of effectiveness by the US Securities and Exchange Commission of the company's registration statement on Form 20-F and formal approval from Nasdaq US upon meeting its listing requirements. The Nasdaq US listing is a secondary listing and complements the company's existing listing of its common shares on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Vicore Pharma completed the Nasdaq US listing without an associated capital raise or issue of new shares. Citi Issuer Services, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Vicore Pharma to act as Depositary Bank for its ADS program.

"With our Nasdaq US listing complete, we have taken an important step in expanding our access to the US capital markets and broadening our investor base. This strengthens our position to drive long-term value as we execute on our clinical and strategic priorities," said Ahmed Mousa, CEO of Vicore Pharma.

Further information on the company's ADS program is available on the company's website.

For further information, please contact:

Megan Richards, VP of IR & Comms, +1 978 269 4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com

Hans Jeppsson, CFO, +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma

Vicore Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is an oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF.

Vicore Pharma is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (VICO) and Nasdaq US (VCRE). www.vicorepharma.com

No Offer or Solicitation

The company's registration statement on Form 20-F does not constitute an offering of securities, and Vicore Pharma will receive no proceeds from the listing of its ADSs on Nasdaq. This press release is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer or sale of securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful unless registered and/or qualified under applicable securities laws. No public offering of securities shall be made in the United States except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements concerning Vicore Pharma and its listing and trading of ADSs on Nasdaq. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, (i) whether a market will develop for Vicore Pharma's ADSs, (ii) Vicore Pharma's ability to maintain its listing on Nasdaq US and Nasdaq Stockholm, (iii) Vicore Pharma's ability to raise additional capital, and (iv) those risks discussed in Vicore Pharma's Swedish filings, its press releases, and the Registration Statements. Vicore Pharma cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Vicore Pharma disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Vicore Pharma's views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

Attachments

Vicore Pharma to Commence Trading in the United States on The Nasdaq Stock Market

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding

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