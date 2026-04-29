Vicore Pharma Announces Presentations at the 2026 American Thoracic Society International Conference

Vicore Pharma Holding AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:VICO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs), today announced that the company will present multiple posters at the 2026 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference, taking place in Orlando, Florida from May 15 - May 20, 2026.

The abstracts include analyses from the completed Phase 2a AIR trial in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), as well as translational research exploring the biological pathways associated with angiotensin II type 2 (AT2) receptor activation.

Buloxibutid's Efficacy in the Phase 2a AIR IPF Trial: Comparative Analysis of Baseline Characteristics of Indian Versus World Cohorts

This analysis evaluates baseline clinical and imaging characteristics of patients included in the Phase 2a AIR trial, comparing patients recruited in India with an external global IPF dataset. The analysis explores demographic, physiological, and high-resolution CT-derived imaging features to assess comparability across regions.

Poster Discussion Session C103: The Next Frontier of Therapy in Pulmonary Fibrosis

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Time: 2:15 PM ET

Location: West F3 (Level II, OCCC West Concourse)

Buloxibutid Stabilizes and Improves Lung Function in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and Elevates Plasma MMP-13, Linking AT2 Receptor Activation in Alveolar Epithelial Type 2 Cells to Resolution of Fibrosis

This poster integrates findings from the 36‑week Phase 2a AIR trial with mechanistic preclinical analyses to explore biological pathways associated with AT2 receptor activation. The work examines changes in plasma matrix metalloproteinase‑13 (MMP‑13) in patients with IPF treated with buloxibutid, alongside cellular expression patterns in lung tissue from healthy and bleomycin‑treated rats elucidating the role of the AT2 receptor activation in epithelial cell-related processes in pulmonary fibrosis.

Poster Discussion Session A110: Closing the Gap: Advances in Pulmonary Fibrosis

Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026

Time: 2:15 PM ET

Location: West F3 (Level II, OCCC West Concourse)

Microvascular Normalization and Fibrosis Regression by the Angiotensin II Type 2 Receptor Agonist Buloxibutid in Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease

This poster presents preclinical research evaluating the effects of buloxibutid in the Sugen‑Hypoxia (SuHx) rat model, which is relevant to pulmonary hypertension and fibrotic lung disease. The study examines changes in pulmonary blood vessels and lung fibrosis following treatment with buloxibutid to examine the potential of AT2 receptor agonism in both pulmonary hypertension and IPF.

Poster Discussion Session D109: Novel Insights into Pulmonary Vascular Diseases

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM ET

Location: W414AB (Level IV, OCCC West Concourse)

Following the presentations, each poster will be available on the Publications page of Vicore's website at https://vicorepharma.com/atrags/posters/

In addition, Vicore has been selected to present at the ATS 2026 Respiratory Innovation Summit, a meeting attracting representatives from pharma business development, venture capital, government, academia, and clinical medicine, on May 16, 2026.



For more information, please contact:

Megan Richards, VP, IR & Comms, +1 978 269 4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com

Hans Jeppsson, CFO, +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma

Vicore Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is a first-in-class oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF.

Vicore is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange with the ticker VICO. www.vicorepharma.com

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Vicore Pharma Announces Presentations at the 2026 American Thoracic Society International Conference

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding

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