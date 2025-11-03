Vicore announces the Nomination Committee for the 2026 Annual General Meeting

Vicore Pharma Holding (STO:VICO) - Stockholm, November 3, 2025 - Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ)(STO:VICO), unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs), has appointed the Nomination Committee for the 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM). The three largest shareholders as of August 31, 2025, have each appointed a member to the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee consists of Staffan Lindstrand, appointed by HealthCap VII L.P., Jan Särlvik, appointed by the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, and Ivo Staijen, appointed by HBM Healthcare Investments (Cayman) Ltd. Vicore's chairman, Hans Schikan, is also a member and acts as the convener of the Committee.

The task of the Nomination Committee is to prepare and present proposals for the number of board members to be elected at the AGM, the election of a chairman and other members of the board, board fees, remuneration for committee work, election of a chairman to the AGM, election of auditors, and auditor's fees, and proposals for rules for the appointment of the nomination committee for the 2027 AGM.

The AGM will take place on May 6, 2026. Shareholders who wish to submit their comments or proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so by January 15, 2026, by email to info@vicorepharma.com or by letter to Vicore Pharma Holding AB, Kornhamnstorg 53, 111 27 Stockholm. The Nomination Committee's proposals will be presented in the notice convening the AGM and on the company's website.

For further information, please contact:

Megan Richards, VP of IR, Communications, and Portfolio Strategy, tel: +1 978 269-4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com

Hans Jeppsson, CFO, tel: +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

This information was submitted for publication on November 3, 2025, at 09:00 CET.

About Vicore Pharma Holding AB

Vicore Pharma Holding AB is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is a first-in-class oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF.

The company is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange (VICO). www.vicorepharma.com

