ViCentra Appoints Ian Wells as Chief Financial Officer and Adds Medtech Veteran Tom West to its Board

Ian Wells, former Global Chief Financial Officer of HOYA Vision Care, appointed CFO, bringing multi-billion-dollar P&L leadership and capital-markets discipline

Tom West, who led Intersect ENT to its $1.1 billion acquisition by Medtronic and Nalu Medical to its $600 million acquisition by Boston Scientific, joins as an Independent Board Member

Appointments build the financial and governance foundation for ViCentra’s next phase, following the recent scale-up of commercial manufacturing





UTRECHT, The Netherlands, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViCentra, a European medical device company commercializing the Kaleido insulin patch pump system, today announced the appointment of Ian Wells as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 19, 2026, and the addition of Thomas A. West, a veteran U.S. medical technology leader, to its Board of Directors as an Independent Director, effective July 1, 2026.

Together, the appointments lay the financial and governance foundation for ViCentra to scale across Europe and enter the U.S. market following a year of sustained operational momentum. ViCentra closed a $98 million Series D financing, strengthened its leadership team, launched its smartphone-controlled Kaleido system with Diabeloop’s DBLG2 algorithm and Dexcom G7, and began commercial-scale production of Kaleido consumables through its manufacturing collaboration with Phillips Medisize, a Molex company. With manufacturing now at commercial scale and unit economics strengthening, ViCentra is adding the financial and strategic leadership to build on that foundation.

“Ian and Tom’s appointments further strengthen the leadership team that we have assembled to support our next stage of growth. Following the successful scale-up of our commercial manufacturing capabilities and continued improvements in unit economics, we are well positioned to build on this momentum. Their deep financial, strategic and operational expertise will be invaluable as we accelerate our expansion across Europe and prepare for entry in the U.S market. These appointments mark another important step in building a company poised to lead the future of diabetes care,” said Tom Arnold, Chief Executive Officer of ViCentra.

Wells joins ViCentra after serving as Global Chief Financial Officer of HOYA Vision Care, a $2.1 billion division of HOYA operating in more than 30 countries, where he led significant margin expansion, multiple acquisitions, and a global finance transformation across a team of more than 500. He brings nearly two decades of finance leadership in regulated medical technology and the capital-markets discipline required to support ViCentra’s next phase of growth and financing.

“Kaleido addresses a clear and growing need in diabetes care, and ViCentra has built strong commercial momentum,” commented Ian Wells, Chief Financial Officer of ViCentra. “My focus is on strengthening the financial foundation of the business to support scalable growth, disciplined capital allocation, and long-term value creation, ultimately enabling access for more people living with diabetes.”

West brings a strong combination of public-company leadership, diabetes-sector experience, and value creation in medical technology. He most recently served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Nalu Medical, leading the company to its $600 million acquisition by Boston Scientific in early 2026. Previously, he served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Intersect ENT, leading the company to its $1.1 billion acquisition by Medtronic in 2022. Earlier in his career, West spent 23 years at Johnson & Johnson, including leadership roles as Worldwide Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for J&J's family of diabetes companies and Division President of LifeScan in North America and EMEA. He currently serves as an Independent Director of SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN).

“ViCentra has developed a highly differentiated insulin delivery system and built strong momentum in a market I know well,” remarked Tom West, Independent Board Member at ViCentra. “The combination of a design-led system, a proven algorithm, and commercial-scale manufacturing is what it takes to build a category leader. I am glad to join the Board and help the team create lasting value for patients and shareholders as it scales in Europe and enters the United States.”

The appointments position ViCentra to accelerate adoption beyond its current base of more than 5,000 users across Germany, the Netherlands and France, expand into additional European markets, and advance preparations for U.S. market entry.

For more information, please contact:

Optimum Strategic Communications

Zoe Bolt, Katie Flint, Nellie Stephens

+44 (0) 203 882 9621

Email: vicentra@optimumcomms.com

About ViCentra

ViCentra is on a mission to improve life with diabetes through empathetic innovation, simplicity, and design excellence. The company develops and manufactures the Kaleido insulin patch pump system, a flexible, discreet, and beautifully crafted alternative to traditional insulin pumps. Headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands, ViCentra is expanding across Europe and preparing for U.S. market entry. Its investors include Innovation Industries, Partners in Equity, Invest-NL, EQT Life Sciences, ROM Utrecht Region, Venturing Tech, Health Innovations and INKEF. More information about ViCentra can be found at www.hellokaleido.com.

About Kaleido

Kaleido is redefining the category of wearable insulin delivery as the first insulin patch pump designed with the form, function, and simplicity of a lifestyle product. Compact, featherlight, and discreet, Kaleido is designed with a focus on personal technology rather than a traditional medical device. It is made from premium materials and features customizable aluminum shells in ten color options, enabling self-expression, not just glycemic control. It offers users flexibility in how and where they wear their pump, allowing people with diabetes to manage their therapy in a way that fits seamlessly into their daily lives.

It is the smallest, lightest, most precise insulin patch pump in its class, delivering advanced, automated insulin therapy through seamless integration with Diabeloop’s clinically validated hybrid closed loop algorithms, DBLG1 and DBLG2 and Dexcom’s G6 and G7 sensors.