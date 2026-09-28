Vicapsys Life Sciences Announces Advisory Board Following Completion of Stateline Merger

Advisors bring experience across federal government, tribal governance and economic development, pharmaceutical development and manufacturing, oncology in Puerto Rico, international financial operations, brand strategy and hospital group purchasing

Advisory Board supports management on the Company's federal and tribal channel strategy, the NitroMist® relaunch and the planned Puerto Rico manufacturing facility

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK:VICP) ("VICP" or the "Company") today announced the members of its Advisory Board, formed following the completion of the Company's reverse merger with Stateline Distributors of Puerto Rico, Inc. ("Stateline") on September 3, 2026. The Advisory Board provides guidance to the Company's management on strategy, operations and market access. Members of the Advisory Board serve in an advisory capacity and are not members of the Company's Board of Directors.

The members of the Advisory Board are:

Moe Vela (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moises_Vela) - a two-time White House senior advisor, Mr. Vela brings experience in federal government operations and public-sector engagement. He will strengthen the Company's communication with the appropriate federal channels in support of its strategic procurement objectives, including engagement with the Indian Health Service and other federal health agencies.

Dr. Makarand (Mak) Jadawakar - a former Pfizer scientist with nearly three decades at the company, Dr. Jadawakar will advise the Company on pharmaceutical development, manufacturing and quality matters, including the NitroMist® relaunch and the qualification of the Company's planned Puerto Rico manufacturing facility.

Dr. Ismael Torres - the former head of oncology for Puerto Rico, Dr. Torres will advise the Company on oncology and specialty pharmaceutical supply to hospitals, clinics and physician practices in Puerto Rico.

Mariano Dall'Orso - a former Global Senior Vice President at Western Union, Mr. Dall'Orso brings experience in international financial operations and Latin American markets. He will advise the Company on financial operations and international expansion.

Luis Rey and Gustavo Koniszczer - Managing Partners of FutureBrand Latin America, Mr. Rey and Mr. Koniszczer will advise the Company on brand strategy and corporate identity for Vicapsys, Stateline and the Company's products.

Robert Ojeida - a senior executive at K&B Associates, a group purchasing organization, and a pharmaceutical industry executive, Mr. Ojeida will advise the Company on hospital and institutional purchasing channels and group purchasing contracting.

Famous Marshall Jr. - a member of the Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town, a federally recognized tribe headquartered in Wetumka, Oklahoma, and Owner and Chief Executive Officer of N8tive Synergy LLC, a Native-owned executive management firm, Mr. Marshall brings more than 20 years of experience partnering with tribal economic development organizations, including federal government contracting, gaming enterprises, pharmaceutical distribution networks and tribal insurance. He will advise the Company on tribal economic development and federal set-aside and sole-source contracting.

Management Commentary

"The Company's strategy runs through federal and tribal health channels, Puerto Rico's specialty oncology and broader healthcare channels, in-house manufacturing and institutional purchasing, and each of these advisors has spent a career in one of those areas," said Armando Rubio, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VICP. "The work ahead - relaunching NitroMist, the planned acquisition of a manufacturing facility in Puerto Rico and its conversion and requalification from oral solid dosage forms to liquid and injectable manufacturing, contracting with federal and tribal health programs, and completing the Company's PCAOB audit - calls for people who have done this work before. We are grateful they have agreed to serve."

About Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc.

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC: VICP) is a publicly traded pharmaceutical platform company headquartered in Miami, Florida, with operations in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Stateline Distributors of Puerto Rico, Inc., VICP operates a DSCSA-compliant specialty pharmaceutical wholesale distribution business with a 50-state title model, and holds a strategic teaming agreement with a tribally owned 8(a) partner for federal set-aside and sole-source contracting. VICP's strategy is to build an integrated manufacturing and distribution platform serving rural, tribal, Indian Health Service, Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense and Puerto Rico markets, anchored by owned branded products, beginning with NitroMist®, which the Company has agreed to acquire. VICP also retains its legacy biotechnology program, VICAPSYN™, under the Company's exclusive license from Massachusetts General Hospital.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, the contribution of the Advisory Board, the NitroMist® acquisition and relaunch, the proposed acquisition of a manufacturing facility in Puerto Rico and its conversion and requalification for liquid and injectable manufacturing, federal and tribal contracting, and the completion of the Company's PCAOB audit. Words such as "will," "plans," "expects," "intends" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including that the NitroMist acquisition and the facility acquisition may not be completed on the terms described or at all, that federal and tribal contract awards are not assured, and that the Company may be unable to obtain financing on acceptable terms. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Contact

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc.

Media

VICPINFO@protonmail.com

(305) 565-8002

SOURCE: Stateline Distributors

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