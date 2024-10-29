Viatris to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference and Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS), a global healthcare company, today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences.

UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Time: 8:45 a.m. PT / 11:45 a.m. ET

8:45 a.m. PT / Location: Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California

Terranea Resort in Format: Fireside chat with Viatris executives

Jeffries London Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Thursday, November 21, 2024 Time: 10:30 a.m. GMT / 5:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. GMT / Location: Waldorf Hilton Hotel in London, England

Waldorf Hilton Hotel in Format: Fireside chat with Viatris executives

Interested parties can access live webcasts of both events at investor.viatris.com. An archived version also will be available following the live event and can be accessed at the same location for a limited time.

About Viatris

Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide access at scale, currently supplying high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world annually and touching all of life's moments, from birth to the end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. With our exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring health challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris.

