Viatris Announces Positive Results from Phase 3 Study of Investigational XULANE LO™ Low Dose Patch for Birth Control in Women of Childbearing Potential

Treatment With XULANE LO Low Estrogen Dose Achieved Primary and All Secondary Efficacy and Safety Endpoints

Results Demonstrated Potential Best-In-Class Patch Performance

New Drug Application Submission to U.S. FDA Anticipated in the Second Half of 2025

PITTSBURGH, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS), a global healthcare company, today announced positive results of its Phase 3 study (NCT05139121) evaluating the contraceptive efficacy and safety of investigational XULANE LO low dose weekly dermal patch of 150 mcg norelgestromin and 17.5 mcg ethinyl estradiol per day in women of childbearing potential. The study evaluated women of childbearing potential (N=1,272) for up to 13 cycles (12,591 safety evaluable cycles and 9,105 efficacy evaluable cycles) across 81 investigative sites throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada.

In this study, XULANE LO demonstrated a favorable efficacy and safety profile with no new safety concerns identified as well as a potential best-in-class patch performance profile. In particular:

With a Pearl Index (PI) of 4.14, the study demonstrated contraceptive efficacy. This primary efficacy endpoint was measured in eligible women aged 16 to 35 with a body mass index <30 mg/m 2 and at least one efficacy evaluable cycle. Additionally, the cumulative probability of pregnancy over 13 cycles was 3.7%.









A favorable safety and tolerability profile was observed with most treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) reported as mild-to-moderate. Favorable cycle control was also observed with generally low unscheduled bleeding and spotting events.









The study demonstrated a potential best-in-class patch adhesion profile with very few patches (1.3%) completely detaching over the seven-day wearing period and <1% of subjects reporting severe local application site reactions.

"We are pleased with the profile our investigational XULANE LO low dose patch demonstrated in this Phase 3 study," said Viatris Chief R&D Officer Philippe Martin. "The data underscores our confidence in the potential of XULANE LO to address an important need for women seeking a reversible birth control method that offers a lower dosage of estrogen in a weekly patch with potential best-in-class adhesion performance."

The Company plans to submit a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the second half of 2025.

About the Phase 3 Study Design (NCT05139121)



The multicenter, open-label, single-arm study, evaluated the contraceptive efficacy of investigational XULANE LO low dose patch when used over thirteen 28-day cycles in 1,272 healthy, post-menarcheal, pre-menopausal, heterosexually active female subjects of childbearing potential who are at least 16 years of age.

