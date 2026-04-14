Vetter Strengthens its Global Clinical Manufacturing Network with Strategic Site Enhancements

Ravensburg, April 14, 2026: Vetter, a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announced significant progress in the continued expansion of its global clinical manufacturing network. With the ongoing scale-up of its Vetter Development Service offering, the company is taking important steps to provide necessary capacity, advanced technologies, and specialized expertise in response to rising demand for in-human trial material. By further strengthening its footprint in both Europe and the U.S., Vetter continues to position itself as a trusted long-term partner for biopharmaceutical innovators around the world.

“Our continued global expansion reflects our holistic approach to supporting our customers with their clinical development,” says Dr. Claus Feussner, Senior Vice President of Vetter Development Service. “By investing in both technology and capacity, we are working to provide our partners with the tailored early-stage manufacturing services they need for their molecules to progress from the lab to the clinic.” U.S. facilities with strong performance and major expansion efforts Vetter’s U.S. presence continues to maintain its proven momentum. The company’s site in Skokie, Illinois continues to serve as a cornerstone for global biotech partners in their challenging journeys through clinical development. Since opening, the site has supported over 140 customers and more than 350 compounds. Over 40% of customers to date are start-ups or small companies with fewer than 50 employees. To build on this foundation, construction of Vetter’s new 160,000-square-foot facility in Des Plaines, Illinois, is currently advancing on schedule. With the steel structure nearly completed, interior work is set to begin soon. When operational in 2029, the site will expand Vetter’s U.S. clinical manufacturing capabilities and reinforce its long-term commitment to growth and serving patients. European site scales for customer demand Vetter’s European clinical facility in Rankweil, Austria, has also achieved a new level of operational maturity to support the increasing complexities of drug product development. To accommodate steadily rising project volumes, the company is making several infrastructure enhancements at the site designed to increase capacity and streamline processes for the production of human Investigational Medicinal Products. These improvements include the implementation of a new weighing room, an additional compounding room within the aseptic production area, and increased capacity for manual visual inspection. In addition, the site will benefit from new cold-storage rooms, specialized freezer units for API storage, and an additional incubator chamber to strengthen microbiological testing capabilities. By strengthening its capabilities on both sides of the Atlantic, Vetter is reinforcing its position as a global partner for comprehensive and cGMP-compliant clinical development and filling. Aligning its European and U.S. clinical sites supports harmonized processes, consistent quality standards, and the flexibility required to meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide. ©Vetter Pharma International GmbH: Vetter’s Des Plaines construction site is advancing on schedule (April 2026) Find the Vetter press kit and more background information here. About Vetter Vetter is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with headquarters in Ravensburg, Germany, and production facilities in Germany, Austria, and the US. As a global player, the independent pharmaceutical service provider is also present in the Asia-Pacific markets of Japan, China, South Korea and Singapore with sales locations. Around the world renowned pharma and biotech companies benefit from decades of experience, high quality, modern technologies, reliability, and commitment of its 7,300 employees. In close collaboration with its customers, the Vetter team helps enable the supply to patients all over the world with medicines, many of which are vital. The CDMO provides support from drug product development through clinical and commercial filling to a wide range of assembly and packaging services for vials, syringes, and cartridges. With innovative approaches, Vetter develops prefilled drug-delivery systems together with its customers to continuously improve patient safety, comfort, and compliance. Vetter takes responsibility for sustainable practices and operates as a socially and ethically responsible corporate citizen. The CDMO is a member of the UN Global Compact and Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) and received platinum status in the renowned EcoVadis ranking. Multiple awards such as the CDMO Leadership Awards, Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award and the recognition of Best Managed Company emphasize Vetter’s commitment to sustainable business. Founded in Ravensburg in 1950, the company remains family-owned to this day. For more information, visit www.vetter-pharma.com and follow Vetter on LinkedIn. Contact Vetter Pharma International GmbH Markus Kirchner Corporate Spokesperson / Media Relations Eywiesenstrasse 5 88212 Ravensburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)751-3700-3729 E-mail: PRnews@vetter-pharma.com