Vetter expands global manufacturing network to support future customer needs

Ravensburg, September 28, 2026: Vetter, a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), continues to expand its commercial fill-and-finish network to further strengthen its global manufacturing operations and support the evolving needs of pharma and biotech customers. The company’s long-term investment program includes the addition of ten more commercial filling lines.

Seven of the ten planned manufacturing lines are being implemented across Vetter’s existing sites. This phased rollout will make additional manufacturing resources available over the coming years. The first new line, designed to fill pre-sterilized syringes, recently became operational, and a second line is expected to follow by the end of 2026. Another five lines for aseptic production are planned through 2028. Looking ahead, the final three lines are planned for Vetter’s new commercial site in Saarlouis, Germany, which is expected to become operational by 2031. “Pharma and biotech companies seek partners with a proven track record, operational expertise, and the capabilities to support their current and future drug products,” states Managing Director Henryk Badack. “This demand is reflected in our strategy for sustainable growth. Through our ongoing investments, we are expanding our global manufacturing resources and strengthening our ability to support customers throughout the lifecycle of their products in international markets.” Continued investment in Vetter’s broader operational infrastructure accompanies the expansion of its manufacturing capacity. Current initiatives include expanding compounding, pharmaceutical storage, and visual inspection capabilities, as well as implementing advanced cleanroom technology and increased automation and digitalization. “Our phased approach enables us to make additional capacity available while systematically expanding our global production network,” explains Managing Director Carsten Press. “These investments provide customers with scalable operations, well-managed supply chains, and high-quality aseptic manufacturing to support their long-term growth.” Vetter will be exhibiting at CPHI Milan from October 6 to 8, 2026, at booth 6A52, where company representatives will engage with customers and industry stakeholders to discuss current and future project requirements.

© Vetter Pharma International GmbH: The latest filling line at Vetter’s commercial facility in Langenargen, Germany Find the Vetter press kit and more background information here.

About Vetter Vetter is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with headquarters in Ravensburg, Germany, and production facilities in Germany, Austria, and the US. As a global player, the independent pharmaceutical service provider is also present in the Asia-Pacific markets of Japan, China, South Korea, and Singapore with sales locations. Around the world renowned pharma and biotech companies benefit from decades of experience, high quality, modern technologies, reliability, and commitment of its 7,400 employees. In close collaboration with its customers, the Vetter team helps enable the supply to patients all over the world with medicines, many of which are vital. The CDMO provides support from drug product development through clinical and commercial filling to a wide range of assembly and packaging services for vials, syringes, and cartridges. With innovative approaches, Vetter develops prefilled drug-delivery systems together with its customers to continuously improve patient safety, comfort, and compliance. Vetter takes responsibility for sustainable practices and operates as a socially and ethically responsible corporate citizen. The CDMO is a member of the UN Global Compact and Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) and received platinum status in the renowned EcoVadis ranking. Multiple awards such as the CDMO Leadership Awards, Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award and the recognition of Best Managed Company emphasize Vetter’s commitment to sustainable business. Founded in Ravensburg in 1950, the company remains family-owned to this day. For more information, visit www.vetter-pharma.com and follow Vetter on LinkedIn. Contact Vetter Pharma International GmbH Markus Kirchner Corporate Spokesperson / Media Relations Eywiesenstrasse 5 88212 Ravensburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)751-3700-3729 E-mail: PRnews@vetter-pharma.com