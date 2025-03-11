Vetter Boosts Pharmaceutical Storage Capacity with Major Warehouse Expansion

· Third expansion stage of Vetter’s Center for Visual Inspection and Logistics

· State-of-the art, fully automated cooled warehouse

· Plans for additional automated visual inspection capabilities

Ravensburg, Germany, March 11, 2025 – Vetter, a globally operating Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announces a significant expansion of its pharmaceutical materials warehouse in Ravensburg to meet increasing market demand and support the company's organic growth. With a further investment of over €150 million, this expansion will add 16,000 pallet spaces to the existing 13,000 pallet spaces for cool storage. This underlines the company's commitment to providing innovative and secure storage services. After the expansion, Vetter will have a total of 68,000 pallet spaces for various temperature requirements.