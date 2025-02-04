Veru to Present at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

MIAMI, FL, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for preserving muscle for high quality weight loss, oncology, and viral induced acute respiratory distress syndrome, today announced that Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Veru, will present at the upcoming virtual Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm ET.

A live webcast will be accessible through the Company’s website at www.verupharma.com. Following the event, an archived webcast will be available on the Veru website.

About the Enobosarm Phase 2b QUALITY Clinical Trial

The fully enrolled Phase 2b, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized, dose-finding QUALITY clinical trial evaluated the safety and efficacy of enobosarm 3mg, enobosarm 6mg, or placebo as a treatment to preserve muscle and augment fat loss in 168 patients with sarcopenic obesity or overweight elderly (>60 years of age) patients receiving semaglutide (Wegovy®). The primary endpoint was total lean body mass, and the key secondary endpoints were total body fat mass and physical function as measured by stair climb test at 16 weeks. After completing the efficacy dose-finding portion of the Phase 2b QUALITY clinical trial, participants continued in blinded fashion into a Phase 2b extension clinical trial where all patients stopped receiving a GLP-1 RA, but continued taking placebo, enobosarm 3mg, or enobosarm 6mg for an additional 12 weeks. The Phase 2b extension clinical trial will evaluate whether enobosarm can maintain muscle and prevent the fat and weight gain that occurs after discontinuing a GLP-1 RA. The topline results of the separate blinded Phase 2b extension clinical study are expected in the second calendar quarter of 2025.

Positive Topline Phase 2b QUALITY Clinical Trial Data

On January 27, 2025, the Company reported positive topline clinical results from the efficacy dose-finding portion of the Phase 2b QUALITY clinical trial. In the topline efficacy analysis, the trial met its prespecified primary endpoint with a statistically significant and a clinically meaningful benefit in the preservation of total lean body mass in all patients receiving enobosarm + semaglutide versus placebo + semaglutide at 16 weeks (71% relative reduction in lean mass loss, p=0.002). The enobosarm 3mg + semaglutide was the best dose with a >99% mean relative reduction in loss of lean mass (p <0.001). Enobosarm 6mg + semaglutide dose was not better than the Enobosarm 3mg + semaglutide dose on lean mass.

Secondary endpoints:

Enobosarm + semaglutide treatment resulted in dose dependent greater loss of fat mass compared to placebo + semaglutide with the 6mg enobosarm dose having a 46% greater relative loss of fat mass compared to placebo + semaglutide group at 16 weeks (p=0.014). Although enobosarm + semaglutide significantly preserved lean mass, the additional loss of fat mass caused by enobosarm treatment was able to replace the lean mass preserved to allow a similar net mean weight loss with semaglutide at 16 weeks. Accordingly, tissue composition of the total weight loss shifted to greater loss of fat with enobosarm treatment as the median percentage of total body weight loss that is due to lean mass was 32% and estimated fat loss was 68% in the placebo + semaglutide group versus 9.4% lean vs 90.6% estimated fat loss in the all enobosarm + semaglutide group and 0.9% lean vs 99.1% estimated fat loss for enobosarm 3mg dose group. Therefore, enobosarm + semaglutide improved changes in body composition resulting in more selective and greater loss of adiposity than in subjects receiving placebo + semaglutide.

Physical function was measured by the Stair Climb Test. Climbing stairs is an activity of daily living, and the Stair Climb Test measures functional muscle strength, balance and agility. Loss of lean mass mattered as 42.6% of patients on placebo + semaglutide had at least a 10% decline in stair climb power physical function. The all enobosarm + semaglutide group had a statistically significant and clinically meaningfully 54.4% mean relative reduction in the proportion of subjects that lost at least 10% stair climb power compared to placebo + semaglutide group (p=0.0049). Therefore, enobosarm treatment preserved lean mass (muscle) which translated to a reduction in the proportion of patients that had a clinically significant physical function decline versus subjects receiving semaglutide alone.

Safety

Safety data remains blinded as the extension clinical study is ongoing. The unblinded complete safety set will be available after the Phase 2b extension study is completed in April 2025. However, the aggregate, blinded safety data have not shown any significant differences compared to previous studies of enobosarm. The Independent Data Monitoring Committee met in October 2024 to evaluate the unblinded safety data, and they made the recommendation to continue the study as planned.

With the positive topline results from the Phase 2b QUALITY study, the Company plans to move forward to request an end of Phase 2 meeting with FDA.

About Sarcopenic Obesity

The clinical condition to improve body composition by preserving muscle and enhancing the loss of adiposity. We believe the market for this condition is quite large. Based on Medicare statistics, 22% of the US population is over 60 years of age, and according to the CDC, 42% of older adults have obesity in the United States and could benefit from a weight loss medication. Up to 34 % of obese patients over the age of 60 have sarcopenic obesity, sarcopenia being age-related loss of muscle. This large subpopulation of sarcopenic obese patients is especially at risk when taking GLP-1 drugs for weight reduction as they may already have critically low amounts of muscle due to age-related muscle loss. Because of the magnitude and the speed of muscle loss while on GLP-1 RA therapy for weight loss, GLP-1 RA drugs may accelerate the development of frailty and muscle weakness in obese or overweight elderly patients.

Muscle weakness may lead to poor balance, decreased gait speed, mobility disability, functional limitations, loss of independence, and higher risk for falls and fractures. In fact, the safety section of the package insert for Wegovy has been updated based on the recently reported SELECT cardiovascular outcomes clinical trial which now highlights a 400% increase in pelvic and hip fractures that was observed in patients greater than 75 years of age receiving Wegovy compared to placebo (2.4% versus 0.6%). Fractures of the hip and pelvis typically occur because of falls which increase with decreased muscle mass.

About Enobosarm

Enobosarm (aka ostarine, MK-2866, GTx-024, and VERU-024), a novel oral daily selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM), has been previously studied in 5 clinical studies involving 968 older normal men and postmenopausal women as well as older patients who have muscle wasting because of advanced cancer. Advanced cancer causes the loss of appetite where there is significant unintentional loss or wasting of both muscle and fat mass which is similar to what is observed with in patients taking GLP-1 RA drugs. We believe the totality of the clinical data from these previous five clinical trials demonstrates that enobosarm treatment leads to dose-dependent increases in muscle mass with improvements in physical function as well as significant dose-dependent reductions in fat mass. The patient data generated from these five enobosarm clinical trials in both elderly patients and in patients with a cancer induced appetite suppression provide strong clinical rationale for enobosarm. The expectation is that enobosarm in combination with a GLP-1 RA would potentially augment the fat reduction and total weight loss while preserving muscle mass.

Enobosarm has a large safety database, which includes 27 clinical trials involving 1581 men and women, some of which included patients dosed for up to 3 years. In this large safety database, enobosarm was generally well tolerated with no increases in gastrointestinal side effects. This is important as there are already significant and frequent gastrointestinal side effects with a GLP-1 RA treatment alone.

About Veru Inc.

Veru is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for the treatment of cardiometabolic diseases, oncology, and ARDS. The Company’s drug development program includes two late-stage novel small molecules, enobosarm and sabizabulin.

Enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM), is being developed for two indications: (i) Phase 2b clinical QUALITY study of enobosarm as a treatment to augment fat loss and to prevent muscle loss in sarcopenic obese or overweight elderly patients receiving a GLP-1 RA who are at-risk for developing muscle atrophy and muscle weakness and (ii) subject to the availability of sufficient funding, Phase 3 ENABLAR-2 clinical trial of enobosarm and abemaciclib for the treatment of androgen receptor positive (AR+), estrogen receptor positive (ER+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) metastatic breast cancer in the 2nd line setting.

Sabizabulin, a microtubule disruptor, is being developed as a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hospitalized patients with viral-induced ARDS. The Company does not intend to undertake further development of sabizabulin for the treatment of viral-induced ARDS until we obtain funding from government grants, pharmaceutical company partnerships, or other similar third-party external sources.



