Press Releases

Verrica Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on March 11, 2026

March 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing and selling medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2025, and provide a corporate update.

Individuals may participate in the live call via telephone by dialing 1-800-343-4136 (domestic) or 1-203-518-9843 (international) and using the conference ID: VERRICA. Participants are asked to dial in 10 minutes before the start of the call to register.

A live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.verrica.com, or by clicking here. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Verrica’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. Verrica’s product YCANTH® (VP-102) (cantharidin), is the first and only healthcare professional-administered treatment approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately 6 million people in the United States, primarily children. YCANTH® (VP-102) is also in development to treat common warts, the largest remaining unmet need in medical dermatology. Verrica has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize VP-315 (ruxotemitide, formerly known as LTX-315 and VP-LTX-315) for non-melanoma skin cancers including basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. For more information, visit www.verrica.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investors:

John J Kirby
Interim Chief Financial Officer
jkirby@verrica.com

Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisors
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com


Pennsylvania Earnings
