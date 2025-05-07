SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Verrica Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on May 13, 2025

May 7, 2025 | 
1 min read

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, and provide a corporate update.

Individuals may participate in the live call via telephone by dialing 1-800-343-4136 (domestic) or 1-203-518-9843 (international) and using the conference ID: VERRICA. Participants are asked to dial in 10 minutes before the start of the call to register.

A live audio webcast of the call be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.verrica.com, or by clicking here. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Verrica’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 
Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. Verrica’s product YCANTH® (VP-102) (cantharidin), is the first and only commercially available treatment approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately 6 million people in the United States, primarily children. YCANTH® (VP-102) is also in development to treat common warts, the largest remaining unmet need in medical dermatology. Verrica has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize VP-315 (formerly LTX-315 and VP-LTX-315) for non-melanoma skin cancers including basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. For more information, visit www.verrica.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investors:

John J Kirby 
Interim Chief Financial Officer 
jkirby@verrica.com
Kevin Gardner 
LifeSci Advisors 
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com


Pennsylvania Events Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Fashionable halftone collage. Concept of analytics, business data, financial planning, investment,report. Trendy modern retro illustration. Vector illustration
Earnings
Vertex Shrugs Off Q1 Miss With ‘Strong’ Journavx Launch, Encouraging Pipeline Position
May 6, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
Earnings
BioNTech’s Ambitious PD-L1/VEGF Plans Currently Rely on Chinese Manufacturing
May 5, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Amgen's office in Massachusetts/iStock,
Earnings
Amgen Advocates For ‘Pro-Growth Tax Policy’ Instead of Tariffs to Boost Domestic Manufacturing
May 2, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Flat 3d isometric businessman hands show thumb up finger gesture to business winner. Business success concept.
Earnings
Lilly Unfazed as CVS Picks Novo’s Side in Obesity Market Battle
May 1, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong