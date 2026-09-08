SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Verrica Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a therapeutics company developing and commercializing medications for the treatment of dermatological diseases, including skin cancers, today announced that Jayson Rieger, PhD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Verrica Pharmaceuticals, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference.

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference
Event details:
Date: Monday, September 14, 2026
Time: 1:00pm ET
Location: New York, NY

Participants may access a live webcast of the event by clicking the link here.

The webcast can also be accessed in the Investors/Presentations & Events section of the Verrica website at www.verrica.com. A replay of the webcast will be posted shortly after the presentation and will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 
Verrica is a therapeutics company developing and commercializing medications for the treatment of dermatological diseases, including skin cancers. Verrica’s product YCANTH® (VP-102) (cantharidin), is the first and only healthcare professional-administered treatment approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately 6 million people in the United States, primarily children. YCANTH® (VP-102) is also in development to treat common warts, the largest remaining unmet need in medical dermatology. Verrica has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma ASA to develop and commercialize VP-315 (ruxotemitide, formerly known as LTX-315 and VP-LTX-315) for non-melanoma skin cancers including basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. For more information, visit www.verrica.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investors:

John J Kirby 
Interim Chief Financial Officer 
jkirby@verrica.com

Kevin Gardner 
LifeSci Advisors 
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com


Pennsylvania Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Creative design. Desperate employee, office worker standing near question mark symbolizing business struggles, options. Choosing strategy for achieving goal. Concept of business, career development
Business
4 CDMOs to consider when outsourcing manufacturing
September 8, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing woman in hybrid workplace sharing her time between an office and working from home remotely
Job Trends
Out of sight, out of work? What’s driving remote job cuts
August 20, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Creative concept of leadership and innovation with a glowing blue light bulb leading paper planes. Symbol of advanced technology, AI-driven strategy, and visionary direction in a digital future.
FDA
Biotech leaders call for streamlining of INDs as FDA’s TrialBlazer rolls out
August 3, 2026
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
A modern artistic collage featuring images of office chairs. The concept revolves around recruitment and personnel selection.
Job Trends
New funding, new jobs: 4 biotechs hiring after series B raises
July 30, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel