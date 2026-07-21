Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Medomie Pharma Enter into Exclusive Distribution, Marketing and Supply Agreement to Commercialize YCANTH® for the Treatment of Molluscum Contagiosum in Israel

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a therapeutics company developing and commercializing medications for the treatment of dermatological diseases, including skin cancers, today announced an exclusive distribution, marketing and supply agreement (“the Agreement”) granting Medomie Pharma Ltd. (“Medomie”) rights to seek regulatory approval for and distribute YCANTH® for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum (“molluscum”) in Israel.

“We are pleased to partner with Medomie to make YCANTH available in Israel so that more patients have access to treatment for molluscum,” said Jayson Rieger, PhD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Verrica. “Medomie is a pharmaceutical company focused on providing access to and commercializing innovative treatments, and improving health and quality of life of patients in Israel. We look forward to working with them as we seek to establish YCANTH as the standard of care for molluscum in Israel. Verrica maintains exclusive global rights to YCANTH for all indications outside of Japan and Israel, and we will continue our work to bring YCANTH to patients with molluscum around the world,” Dr. Rieger continued.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Verrica has granted Medomie an exclusive right to obtain and maintain marketing authorizations for YCANTH in Israel. Verrica will manufacture YCANTH and provide commercial supply to Medomie and will receive 60% of the net selling price of product sold by Medomie in Israel. Verrica is also eligible to receive up to $8.2 million in total regulatory and commercial milestones.

About YCANTH® (VP-102)

YCANTH® is a proprietary drug-device combination product that contains a GMP-controlled formulation of cantharidin delivered via a single-use applicator that allows for precise topical dosing and targeted administration for the treatment of molluscum. YCANTH is the first and only healthcare professional-administered product approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with molluscum contagiosum — a common, highly contagious skin disease that affects an estimated six million people in the United States, primarily children. Approval of YCANTH in the US was based upon the positive results from two Phase 3 clinical trials in approximately 500 patients which demonstrated that YCANTH was a safe and effective therapeutic for the treatment of molluscum. Approximately 250 million lives are eligible to receive YCANTH covered by insurance. Commercially insured patients pay just $25 per YCANTH treatment visit, for up to two applicators. Other uninsured patients may be eligible to receive YCANTH at a reduced cost if certain eligibility requirements are met for patient assistance. Please visit YCANTHPro.com for additional information.

YCANTH is now approved for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum in Japan based upon an additional Phase 3 trial of approximately 300 patients. YCANTH is also now being studied in a global phase 3 program in the US and Japan for use in the treatment of common warts.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a therapeutics company developing and commercializing medications for the treatment of dermatological diseases, including skin cancers. Verrica’s product YCANTH® (VP-102) (cantharidin), is the first and only healthcare professional-administered treatment approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately 6 million people in the United States, primarily children. YCANTH® (VP-102) is also in development to treat common warts, the largest remaining unmet need in medical dermatology. Verrica has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize VP-315 (ruxotemitide, formerly known as LTX-315 and VP-LTX-315) for non-melanoma skin cancers including basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. For more information, visit www.verrica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” and similar expressions, and are based on Verrica’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements about seeking regulatory approval and commercializing YCANTH in Israel, potential future payments pursuant to the Agreement and the clinical development and potential benefits of Verrica’s product candidates, including YCANTH (VP-102) and VP-315. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Verrica’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Verrica’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings Verrica makes with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Verrica as of the date of this release, and Verrica assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investors:

John Kirby

Interim Chief Financial Officer

jkirby@verrica.com

Kevin Gardner

LifeSci Advisors

kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com