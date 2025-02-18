Verona Pharma Announces March 2025 Investor Conference Participation

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”) announces that senior management will present a company overview at the following conferences in March 2025:

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

Date: Monday, March 3, 2025

Time: 11:10 a.m. ET / 4:10 p.m. GMT

Location: Boston, MA

Leerink Partners 2025 Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Time: 8:40 a.m. ET / 1:40 p.m. GMT

Location: Miami, FL

A webcast of each conference presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.veronapharma.com.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Ohtuvayre™ (ensifentrine) is the Company’s first commercial product and the first inhaled therapy for the maintenance treatment of COPD that combines bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory activities in one molecule. Ensifentrine has potential applications in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.