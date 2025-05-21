SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Verona Pharma Announces June 2025 Investor Conference Participation

May 21, 2025 | 
1 min read

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”) announces that senior management will participate in fireside chats at the following conferences in June 2025:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Time: 11:05 a.m. ET / 4:05 p.m. BST
Location: New York, NY

Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, June 9, 2025
Time: 2:40 p.m. ET / 7:40 p.m. BST
Location: Miami, FL

A webcast of each conference presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.veronapharma.com.

For further information please contact:

  
Verona Pharma plcTel: +1-844-341-9901
Victoria Stewart, Senior Director of Investor Relations and CommunicationsIR@veronapharma.com
Argot Partners
US Investor Enquiries		Tel: +1-212-600-1902
verona@argotpartners.com
Ten Bridge Communications
International / US Media Enquiries		Tel: +1-781-316-4424
tbcverona@tenbridgecommunications.com
Wendy Ryan 

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Ohtuvayre® (ensifentrine) is the Company’s first commercial product and the first inhaled therapy for the maintenance treatment of COPD that combines bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory activities in one molecule. Ensifentrine has potential applications in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.


Europe North Carolina Events
Verona Pharma
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration showing large scissors cutting employees in half
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of Q1 2025: Updated
May 13, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
AACR 2025 Tracker: Merck, GSK, Roche and More Present Key Data
April 30, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Water tap dripping dollar bills on gray background. Business and financial success concept. 3D Rendering
Manufacturing
With Pharma Throwing Billions At US Manufacturing, Where Is The Cash Going?
April 29, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Illustration showing businesspeople on an American flag
Job Trends
Massive Investment in US Manufacturing Triggers Wave of Career Opportunities
April 24, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel