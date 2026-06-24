Veristat Strengthens Biostatistics, Drug Development Advisory, and People Leadership to Support Growth in Complex Clinical Development

Dr. Zhaohui Su and Dr. Gil Fine deepen Veristat’s biostatistics expertise, Scott Tarrant leads Strategic Drug Development Advisory, and Clint Wolfe joins as Chief Human Resources Officer

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biotech--VeristatTM, a global clinical research organization (CRO) and consultancy specializing in complex studies, today announced four strategic leadership hires that advance its mission to accelerate novel therapy approvals in complex disease areas, including cell and gene therapy, oncology, and rare disease. Building on its 30-year foundation in biostatistics and its recent acquisition of the medical writing and regulatory submission business of Certara, Veristat is deepening its scientific expertise and expanding its operational leadership to meet growing client demand.

Dr. Zhaohui Su and Dr. Gil Fine join Veristat’s Strategic Drug Development Advisory team in biostatistical leadership roles, collaborating with Scott Tarrant, who has been named Executive Vice President of the team. In addition, Clint Wolfe joins Veristat as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

After spending his early career in academia working on clinical trials at Harvard University, Dr. Su took a biostatistical leadership role at Quintiles (now IQVIA). He continued his career building biostatistical teams from the ground up at OM1 and then Ontada, McKesson’s oncology technology and insights business unit. At Veristat, Dr. Su will serve as Vice President of Statistical Consulting.

“I have collaborated with many great people at Veristat over the years and jumped at the opportunity to join their team full time,” said Dr. Su. “I appreciate Veristat’s science-first approach to clinical trials and aim to blend this axiom with my knowledge and experience building teams to get investigational drugs approved faster so patients benefit sooner.” Dr. Su will be leading a Veristat webinar about real-world evidence on June 30th – learn more here.

Dr. Gil Fine received his PhD in biostatistics from the University of California, Los Angeles and has spent three decades at the forefront of drug development. His career includes senior leadership roles at Syntex and SuperGen, where he led the biostatistics team for more than a decade as executive director followed by leadership roles at Astex Pharmaceuticals and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology. He has an exceptional track record spanning NDA, MAA, BLA, and IND submissions and approvals across oncology, autoimmune disorders, pain management, and rare disease. At Veristat, Dr. Fine will serve as Biostatistical Consultant.

Scott Tarrant will serve as the global head of Veristat’s Strategic Drug Development consultancy, bringing 30 years of life sciences experience. After serving in the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, Tarrant held positions with Nalco Chemical, Therimmune, and Xceleron. At Xceleron, he helped scale U.S. operations from a start-up to a $12 million company. Most recently, Tarrant served as Chief Business Officer at RRD Biopharma Development, quickly growing the company from 15 to 50 employees.

Clint Wolfe joins as Chief Human Resources Officer with more than 25 years of experience leading global teams across private equity-owned and public life sciences companies. Most recently, Wolfe served as CHRO at Neovance and Endpoint Clinical Solutions (previously part of the Fortrea Corporation). He has also held executive positions at ArisGlobal and BioClinica, and spent 16 years at IMS Health (now IQVIA).

“Veristat is building on its rich foundation in statistics, established through the leadership of Drs. Su and Fine, while adding a new global leader to help grow our consulting business under Scott. We will be well-positioned to expand globally, continue leveraging AI technologies, and apply modern approaches to complex research programs across our business,” said Kim Boericke, CEO of Veristat. “And Clint is a seasoned professional with a proven ability to seamlessly integrate acquired business units and teams, onboard the next generation of talent, and develop our team so we can continue delivering the highest support to our clients.”

About Veristat

Veristat is a full-service CRO and consultancy that helps life sciences companies bring novel therapies to market fast. With 30 years of experience and support in more than 100 regulatory approvals and deep expertise in rare disease, neurological disease, oncology, and advanced therapies, Veristat integrates strategic planning, regulatory insight, and trial execution to overcome complex challenges and accelerate success. From early planning through approval, Veristat delivers tailored solutions that drive meaningful outcomes for patients worldwide.

Media Contact:

Lisa Barbadora, Barbadora INK for Veristat

+1 (610) 420-3413

lbarbadora@barbadoraink.com