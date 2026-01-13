Veristat Names Industry Veteran Kim McLean Boericke as New Chief Executive Officer

Boericke succeeds Patrick Flanagan, who is transitioning to the Board of Directors

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veristat, a global clinical research organization (CRO) and consultancy specializing in complex studies, announced that Kim McLean Boericke has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Boericke, an experienced executive with decades of leadership and operational experience in the clinical research industry, succeeds Patrick Flanagan. After 13 years as CEO of Veristat, Flanagan will transition to Veristat’s Board of Directors.

“I’m delighted to pass the baton to Kim at this exciting time for the company. She is a scientifically astute leader with high-quality standards and a record of success,” said Flanagan. “Veristat is unique in that it was built on a strong foundation of scientific integrity, a client focus, and high-quality clinical trial support. Kim’s expertise, combined with her strategic and efficient approach to implementing solutions, will advance Veristat as the company continues to innovate and grow in supporting our clients’ most complex clinical trials and the patients they serve.”

Boericke, who was previously Veristat’s Chief Operating Officer, brings more than 25 years of industry experience and represents a minority of female executives in the life sciences industry. She previously held executive-level positions at Thread, ICON, IQVIA, i3 Research, and INC Research, playing pivotal roles advising, planning, and delivering on clinical development programs. In addition, Boericke has been an active board member for MAPI Trust, both as Chairwoman and as Independent Director.

“The clinical research industry is undergoing significant change as businesses look to innovate, implement new technologies, and bolster their deep scientific expertise, and Veristat is at the forefront of this transformation,” said CJ Burnes, Partner at WindRose Health Investors, the majority investor in Veristat. “We are thrilled to welcome Kim as the next CEO and believe she is the right leader to drive the business through its next stage of growth.”

“Veristat is at the forefront of clinical research, and I’m excited to continue building on our company's vision to help bring the most advanced therapies to patients,” said Boericke. “My immediate focus will be on expanding Veristat’s early-stage strategic consulting capabilities, enabling closer collaboration with clients to finalize and deliver drug development programs, optimize clinical trial design, and streamline regulatory pathways to approval.”

As CEO, Boericke will focus on building upon Veristat's evolution toward becoming a leader in providing data analytics and insights to their clients and supporting global, approvable regulatory submissions. Specifically, she aims to expand Veristat’s therapeutic specialization in oncology, neurology, and rare diseases, ensuring the organization is well-positioned to support clients in advancing innovative therapies to patients with unmet medical needs worldwide.

About Veristat

Veristat is a full-service CRO and consultancy that helps life sciences companies bring novel therapies to market fast. With 30 years of experience and support in more than 100 regulatory approvals and deep expertise in rare disease, neurological disease, oncology, and advanced therapies, Veristat integrates strategic planning, regulatory insight, and trial execution to overcome complex challenges and accelerate success. From early planning through approval, Veristat delivers tailored solutions that drive meaningful outcomes for patients worldwide.

About WindRose Health Investors

New York City-based WindRose makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. With approximately $7 billion under management, WindRose invests in companies throughout the United States. For more information, please email us at info@windrose.com.

