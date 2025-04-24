Verismo Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at ASCO 2025

PHILADELPHIA, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verismo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage CAR T company pioneering the KIR-CAR platform, today announced a Trials in Progress poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), being held from May 30 – June 3, 2025 in Chicago, IL. Poster details are below.

Poster Details:



Abstract Number: TPS5630



Abstract Title: SynKIR-CAR T Cell Advanced Research (STAR)-101 phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced mesothelin-expressing ovarian cancer, mesothelioma, or cholangiocarcinoma.



Presenting Author: Janos L. Tanyi, M.D., Ph.D., Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania



Session Title: Gynecologic Cancer



Session Date: June 1, 2025, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

About the KIR-CAR Platform

The KIR-CAR platform is a multi-chain CAR T cell therapy and has been shown in preclinical animal models to be capable of maintaining antitumor T cell activity even in challenging tumor microenvironments. Using NK cell derived KIR and DAP12 split signaling provides a novel combined activation and co-stimulation separate from the usual T cell stimulation pathways. It also enables sustained chimeric receptor expression and improves KIR-CAR T cell long term function. This results in prolonged T cell functional persistence and leads to tumor regression in preclinical models that are resistant to traditional CAR T cell therapies. As a result of decreased T cell exhaustion, KIR-CAR also enables targeting of solid tumors in addition to blood cancers.

About Verismo Therapeutics

Verismo Therapeutics, a subsidiary of HLB Innovation, is a pioneer in multi-chain KIR-CAR technology, with its first assets SynKIR™-110 and SynKIR™-310 currently in Phase 1 clinical trials. Verismo is the only company developing the KIR-CAR platform, using a modified NK cell derived receptor and DAP12 pairing, designed to improve persistence and efficacy against aggressive tumors. The KIR-CAR platform technology was developed specifically to address areas of high unmet medical need, including advanced solid tumors and B cell associated disorders and malignancies. For more information, visit: www.verismotherapeutics.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but are not limited to, those statements regarding our expectations for the timing, progress, and results of clinical trials; potential regulatory approvals; anticipated benefits, safety, and efficacy of our product candidates; our product development strategies; and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, risks related to clinical trials, regulatory processes, market acceptance, financial projections, and our ability to successfully develop and commercialize our product candidates. Forward-looking statements in this release represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update these statements as new information becomes available, except as required by law.

Editor's Note: The University of Pennsylvania (Penn) holds equity interests in Verismo's parent company HLB Innovation and has licensed certain Penn-owned intellectual property to Verismo. Penn's Perelman School of Medicine receives funding for research and development of certain Verismo products. Penn may receive future financial benefits related to the licensing of certain Penn intellectual property to Verismo.

Media Contact:



Verismo Therapeutics



Pavel Aprelev



Pavel.Aprelev@verismotherapeutics.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verismo-therapeutics-announces-poster-presentation-at-asco-2025-302437064.html

SOURCE Verismo Therapeutics