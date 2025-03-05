Verisma Welcomes Two New Board Members to Propel Strategic Growth

Strengthens Mission of Ensuring Health Data is Trusted, Secure and Actionable through Intelligent Technology

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CCS--Verisma, a leading provider of health data lifecycle solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Joel Portice and Patrice Wolfe to its board of directors. These accomplished leaders bring decades of expertise in healthcare technology, advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, data analytics, and organizational transformation—further strengthening Verisma’s mission of ensuring health data is trusted, secure, and actionable through intelligent technology.









Joel Portice is an experienced entrepreneur and industry innovator. He joins Verisma’s board with a proven track record of driving growth and scaling businesses in healthcare technology and data analytics. Portice, president and CEO at egnite Health, applies AI to produce business intelligence for healthcare, elevating data in critical decisions. He consistently transforms organizations and delivers exceptional results such as:

Founding and leading multiple successful analytics companies, including Integrity Plus Services and Enclarity, acquired by UnitedHealth Group and LexisNexis, respectively

Driving Verisk Health’s unprecedented revenue growth over five years as president, prior to its acquisition by a private equity firm

Leading Intermedix, a revenue cycle management company, through its acquisition by R1 RCM

Carving egnite Health from a major life sciences organization and transforming it into a pioneering data analytics company

Exceptional leadership earned Portice numerous accolades including Most Admired CEO by the Nashville Business Journal in 2017 and 2019, the Alumni Achievement Award for Professional Achievement from the University of South Dakota, and the Distinguished Alumni Award from Hamline University.

“Joel’s extensive knowledge scaling companies, driving innovation, and leading AI initiatives makes him a perfect fit for Verisma,” says Marty McKenna, President and Chief Executive Officer at Verisma. “His vision and understanding of data analytics, along with his entrepreneurial spirit, is invaluable as we carve a path toward unprecedented growth.”

Patrice Wolfe, a seasoned leader with decades of involvement transforming healthcare technology organizations across the provider and payor sectors, joins Verisma’s board to help drive growth and innovation. Wolfe has served as the CEO of AGS Health since 2019, where she leads a global team supporting top U.S. healthcare systems and physician organizations in optimizing their revenue cycle performance through hybrid intelligence solutions. This aligns with Verisma’s mission to streamline record retrieval for 20,000+ healthcare sites nationwide, while accurately managing provider records. Some of Wolfe’s career highlights include:

Growing AGS Health over 20 percent annually since 2019 to 14,000+ employees in four countries, serving most of the top 20 health systems in the United States

Spearheading Aetna’s healthcare technology business serving payors, providers and employers

Leading several divisions within McKesson (now Change Healthcare) and Truven (now Merative), driving operational excellence and strategic growth

Developing and leading transformative strategies to modernize healthcare systems and improve payer-provider relationships

Wolfe earned a bachelor of science degree from Tufts University, and a master of business administration from Yale University’s School of Management. Her expertise fostering innovation and aligning technology with healthcare outcomes is highly regarded industrywide.

“Patrice’s ability to deliver transformational change in healthcare technology is inspiring,” adds McKenna. “Her leadership is critical as we continue to shape Verisma’s strategy and deliver exceptional value to our clients and the patients they serve.”

About Verisma

Verisma is redefining how healthcare organizations manage and use health data, ensuring it is trusted, secure, and actionable for real-time, high-stakes decision making. Our lifecycle-driven approach prioritizes health data integrity, management, exchange, and usage with a strong focus on protecting sensitive data from misuse. With Verisma’s intelligent technology, data is more than just information, it’s a foundation for progress. For more information, please visit www.verisma.com.

