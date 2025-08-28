Verastem Oncology to Present at Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced that its management team is scheduled to participate and present at the following investor conferences in September:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025: Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 3 at 3:55 pm ET

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference: Fireside chat on Monday, September 8 at 12:00 pm ET

A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor section of the Company’s website, https://investor.verastem.com/events. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Verastem Oncology

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Verastem markets AVMAPKI™ FAKZYNJA™ CO-PACK in the U.S. Our pipeline is focused on novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition, FAK inhibition, and KRAS G12D inhibition. For more information, please visit www.verastem.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

