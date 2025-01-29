SUBSCRIBE
Verastem Oncology to Present at the Guggenheim SMID Cap Biotech Conference

January 29, 2025 
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced that its management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim SMID Cap Biotech Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at 1:00 pm EST.


A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.verastem.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Verastem Oncology

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM) is a late-stage development biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our pipeline is focused on novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition, FAK inhibition and KRAS G12D inhibition. For more information, please visit www.verastem.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

For Investor and Media Inquiries:
Julissa Viana
Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
investors@verastem.com or
media@verastem.com

