Verastem Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - October 7, 2025

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced the grant of stock options to purchase 138,000 shares of its common stock to nine new employees. The awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq inducement grant exception as an inducement material to the employee’s acceptance of employment with Verastem Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options have an exercise price equal to $8.80 per share, the closing price of Verastem Oncology’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on October 1, 2025. The stock options to purchase 118,000 shares of common stock granted to the nine new employees will vest at a rate of twenty-five percent (25%) on the one-year anniversary of the employee’s date of hire, with the remaining shares vesting quarterly over the next three (3) years in equal quarterly amounts, provided the employee continues to serve as an employee of or other service provider to Verastem Oncology on each such vesting date. 20,000 stock options granted to one new employee will vest upon the achievement of certain business development milestones, provided that the employee continues to serve as an employee of or other service provider to Verastem Oncology on each such vesting date.

