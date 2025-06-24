Verasonics Announces Partnership With PhotoSound Technologies, Inc.

Partnership to Offer Vantage® Customers Expanded Capabilities in Applications Including Use with Photoacoustic Imaging, Thermoacoustic Imaging and Monitoring Radiation Therapy

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verasonics, Inc., the leader in research ultrasound, today announced a partnership with PhotoSound® Technologies, Inc. of Houston, TX to offer customers the PhotoSound Legion™ AMP for use with Vantage® and Vantage NXT Research Ultrasound Systems. Partnership will offer Vantage customers expanded capabilities by integrating the Legion AMP128 in applications using photoacoustic imaging, thermoacoustic imaging, and monitoring radiation therapy, among others.

The Legion AMP128 is a 128-channel receive signal preamplifier for use with Vantage or Vantage NXT Research Ultrasound Systems, in all channel configurations. It features high input impedance and a fixed 40db gain that amplifies weak signals especially in the lower frequency band with a high Signal to Noise Ratio (SNR). This is especially useful for research and development applications where a pulsed energy source is used where the excitation source is either weak or a long pulse.

“Adding a Legion AMP unit to a Vantage or Vantage NXT platform allows researchers to refine their receive capabilities, ensuring they are capturing key data,” said Jon K. Daigle, President and Chief Executive Officer at Verasonics. “This partnership will allow us to better serve our mutual customer base.”

“In thermo-, photo-, and optoacoustic imaging, lower frequency signals are often underrepresented because many systems don’t respond to them evenly. The Legion Amp maintains a consistent high SNR response across a broad frequency range, including below 100 kHz, which helps preserve the true shape and strength of the original signal,” said Peter Brecht, CEO of PhotoSound Technologies. “I’m excited about this new collaboration and believe it will result in interesting new discoveries.”

About Verasonics, Inc.

Verasonics is a privately held company founded in 2001, with headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, USA. Verasonics, the leader in research ultrasound, is focused on providing researchers and developers with the most advanced and flexible tools enabling them to develop new algorithms and products used in biomedical ultrasound, materials science, earth sciences, and the physics of acoustics and ultrasonics. Verasonics also licenses its technology to companies for use in their commercial products. Researchers in countries across North and South America, Europe, Asia and Oceania routinely use Verasonics product solutions to advance the art and science of ultrasound through their own research efforts.

About PhotoSound Technologies, Inc.

PhotoSound Technologies, Inc. was founded in September 2015 in Houston, Texas USA to develop and commercialize new biomedical imaging technologies based on optics and photoacoustics. Photoacoustic tomography (PAT) is a biomedical imaging modality combining the molecular sensitivity of optical probes with the spatial resolution of ultrasound that is ideal for a multitude of applications that can be used for pre-clinical research. Using our skills to successfully translate the technology from its experimental form, we encompass the development of biomedical systems and associated software, including imaging instrumentation, complex electronic boards for data acquisition and control, transducers, sensors, and tunable lasers.

