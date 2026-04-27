Veradermics to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Topline Results from Phase 2/3 ‘302’ Study of VDPHL01 in Males with Mild-to-Moderate Pattern Hair Loss

Conference call will take place on Monday, April 27, 2026 at 8:00 am ET

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veradermics, Incorporated (NYSE: MANE), a dermatologist-founded, late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapeutics for pattern hair loss, today announced it will host an investor call and live webcast to review topline results from Part A of its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 ‘302’ clinical trial evaluating VDPHL01, a proprietary extended-release oral minoxidil tablet, in males with mild-to-moderate pattern hair loss.

Webcast Details:

Time: Monday, April 27, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Joining: The event and the accompanying slides will be available on the Events page in the Investors section of the company’s website. A replay will be available following the call.

About VDPHL01

VDPHL01 (extended-release minoxidil tablet) is a proprietary investigational, orally available non-hormonal drug in Phase 3 development for pattern hair loss in both women and men. VDPHL01 leverages extended-release technology to deliver a minoxidil product with the potential for improved efficacy and safety. The proprietary extended-release formulation utilizes a gel matrix designed to deliver long-lasting, steady release of minoxidil for sustained absorption. VDPHL01 has been shown to avoid the high peak concentrations of immediate-release oral minoxidil, while extending time above the minimum hair growth threshold to increase time for hair to grow. If approved, VDPHL01 would be the only FDA-approved oral non-hormonal treatment for pattern hair loss in both male and female patients. VDPHL01 is protected by a broad library of patents and patent applications related to the key innovations of VDPHL01. The earliest expiring patent term is 2043.

About Pattern Hair Loss

Pattern hair loss, also known as androgenetic alopecia, affects an estimated 80 million people in the United States (30 million women and 50 million men). Pattern hair loss can have a significant impact on quality of life, affecting an individual’s mental health and relationships. People with pattern hair loss often experience depression, low self-esteem and social withdrawal. There have been no new FDA-approved prescription medicines for pattern hair loss in nearly 30 years. In addition to prescription medicines, current treatments include over-the-counter “nutraceuticals” that produce inconsistent results and contribute to high dissatisfaction among patients and healthcare providers. The prevalence of pattern hair loss and the market demand for new treatments contribute to making it the largest aesthetics market worldwide, projected to reach approximately $30 billion by 2028.

About Veradermics, Inc.

Veradermics is a dermatologist-founded, late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapeutics for pattern hair loss. Veradermics aims to develop a focused portfolio of aesthetic dermatology product candidates targeting high-prevalence dermatologic conditions, with potential selective development of medical dermatology product candidates. Its lead program, VDPHL01, is being developed as an oral, non-hormonal treatment for men and women with pattern hair loss, to reduce the barriers to wide adoption of chronic hair loss therapy and potentially transform pattern hair loss treatment. VDPHL01 is an oral, extended-release proprietary formulation of minoxidil, a proven hair growth agent, designed to maximize minoxidil’s impact on hair restoration while minimizing the risk of cardiac activity. For additional information, visit www.veradermics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media:

Mike Beyer, Sam Brown, Inc.

312-961-2502

mikebeyer@sambrown.com

Investors:

Jon Nugent, THRUST

jon@thrustsc.com