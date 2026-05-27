Veradermics Announces Poster Presentation on Topline Results from Phase 2/3 ‘302’ Study of VDPHL01 at the 2026 World Congress for Hair Research

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veradermics, Incorporated (NYSE: MANE), a dermatologist-founded, late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapeutics for pattern hair loss, today announced that topline results from Phase 2/3 ‘302’ Study of VDPHL01 will be presented at the 2026 World Congress for Hair Research on May 30, 2026.

The data to be presented includes positive topline results, shared by the company in April 2026, from Part A of its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial (Study ‘302’) evaluating VDPHL01, a proprietary extended-release oral minoxidil formulation, in over 500 males with mild-to-moderate pattern hair loss.

Veradermics believes these results position VDPHL01 to potentially become the first FDA-approved oral pill in nearly 30 years for pattern hair loss and a potential best-in-indication treatment option for the 50 million men with pattern hair loss in the U.S.

Information on the presentation is as follows:

Title: Efficacy and Safety of VDPHL01, a Novel Investigational Extended-Release (ER) Oral Minoxidil Tablet, in Male Patients with Pattern Hair Loss (PHL): Results from a Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase 2/3 Registration-Directed Trial

Date/Time: May 30, 2026, 3:00 – 3:45pm KST

Location: WCHR Exhibition Hall, B2 (1F), Room B

Presented By: Glynis Ablon, MD, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist, associate clinical professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, Veradermics trial investigator

About VDPHL01

VDPHL01 (extended-release minoxidil tablet) is a proprietary investigational, orally available non-hormonal drug in Phase 3 development for pattern hair loss in both women and men. VDPHL01 leverages extended-release technology to deliver a minoxidil product with the potential for improved efficacy and safety. The proprietary extended-release formulation utilizes a gel matrix designed to deliver long-lasting, steady release of minoxidil for sustained absorption. VDPHL01 has been shown to avoid the high peak concentrations of immediate-release oral minoxidil, while extending time above the minimum hair growth threshold to increase time for hair to grow. If approved, VDPHL01 would be the only FDA-approved oral non-hormonal treatment for pattern hair loss in both male and female patients. VDPHL01 is protected by a broad library of patents and patent applications related to the key innovations of VDPHL01. The earliest expiring patent term is 2043.

About Pattern Hair Loss

Pattern hair loss, also known as androgenetic alopecia, affects an estimated 80 million people in the United States (30 million women and 50 million men). Pattern hair loss can have a significant impact on quality of life, affecting an individual’s mental health and relationships. People with pattern hair loss often experience depression, low self-esteem and social withdrawal. There have been no new FDA-approved prescription medicines for pattern hair loss in nearly 30 years. In addition to prescription medicines, current treatments include over-the-counter “nutraceuticals” that produce inconsistent results and contribute to high dissatisfaction among patients and healthcare providers. The prevalence of pattern hair loss and the market demand for new treatments contribute to making it the largest aesthetics market worldwide, projected to reach approximately $30 billion by 2028.

About Veradermics, Inc.

Veradermics is a dermatologist-founded, late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapeutics for pattern hair loss. Veradermics aims to develop a focused portfolio of aesthetic dermatology product candidates targeting high-prevalence dermatologic conditions, with potential selective development of medical dermatology product candidates. Its lead program, VDPHL01, is being developed as an oral, non-hormonal treatment for men and women with pattern hair loss, to reduce the barriers to wide adoption of chronic hair loss therapy and potentially transform pattern hair loss treatment. VDPHL01 is an oral, extended-release proprietary formulation of minoxidil, a proven hair growth agent, designed to maximize minoxidil’s impact on hair restoration while minimizing the risk of cardiac activity. For additional information, visit www.veradermics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Veradermics, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, including statements regarding whether VDPHL01 will be the first FDA-approved oral pill in nearly 30 years for pattern hair loss; and whether VDPHL01 will be, if approved, a best-in-indication treatment. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, including: risks related to preclinical and clinical development and that results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future preclinical studies or clinical trial results; the risk that Veradermics may encounter substantial delays in preclinical and clinical trials, or may not be able to conduct or complete preclinical or clinical trials on the expected timelines, if at all; competition from other companies; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the “Risk Factors” section of Veradermics’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, for the period ended March 31, 2026, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Veradermics’ control, these forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as guarantees of future events. Moreover, Veradermics operates in an evolving environment. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and management cannot predict all risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Veradermics undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media:

Mike Beyer, Sam Brown, Inc.

312-961-2502

mikebeyer@sambrown.com

Investors:

Jon Nugent, THRUST

205-566-3026

jon@thrustsc.com